Steam, started the autumn sales with voting for the best games of the year – Nerd4.life

On Steam i have begun autumn sales with thousands of offers for all budgets and related to all genres. At the same time, the voting for i best games of the year on PC, at least the ones for sale in Valve’s digital store.

The Steam Fall Sale began today November 24, 2021 and will end on December 1, 2021. In addition to the featured games, you can explore the offers divided by type, by sales, by percentage discount, and so on. Also featured are the Wish List games, as well as the DLCs of the titles you own.

Between best offers today, Cyberpunk 2077 discounted by 50% (€ 29.99 instead of € 59.99), Hades discounted by 30% (€ 14.69 instead of € 20.99), Horizon Zero Dawn discounted by 50% (24, € 99 instead of € 49.99), Tales of Arise discounted by 25% (€ 44.99 instead of € 59.99) and many more. You should take a ride on Steam, starting from the home page, to find the one that’s right for you.

As for the awards, you can vote for the Game of the Year, for the VR Game of the Year, for the Act of Love Award, for the Best in Company, for the Best Graphic Style, for the Most Innovative Gameplay, for the Best Game in you feel sorry for, for the best soundtrack, for the best deep story game and for the well deserved relaxation.

Awards are linked to medals, which can be obtained by naming at least one game, playing one of the nominated titles, naming a game in each category, and posting a review for a nominated game.