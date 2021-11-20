Steam, the case of Wolfire Games on the control of the PC market by the platform rejected – Nerd4.life

Tech

Steam, the case of Wolfire Games on the control of the PC market by the platform rejected

There it causes from Wolfire Games against Steam and Valve, accused of being essentially monopolists on the PC market, was rejected by the judge, who dismissed it and allowed the prosecution to appeal within thirty days.

Basically the court was not convinced by the allegation that the Steam platform and the Steam store are two separate entities. It also did not consider the 30% asked by Steam on sales as unfair, because those who wanted less failed and because the number of games launched on Steam has increased over the years, a sign that what is claimed is commensurate with the value that publishers attribute. to the platform. In short, if Steam’s requests were unfair, many would run away. Instead the exact opposite occurs, as easily verifiable.

Finally, Wolfire Games failed to convince the court of the harmfulness of the review bombing, that is, how this harms consumers. For these reasons, the court accepted Valve’s request to dismiss the case, leaving Wolfire Games the opportunity to appeal.

Basically, those who saw in the cause a way to try to reduce the power of Steam e Valve on the PC market he will be strongly disappointed, given that for now Newell and associates have won across the board.

