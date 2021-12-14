Steam, the ranking of the games of 2021 with the best ratings, eFootball 2022 is last – Nerd4.life

SteamDB has compiled the ranking of the ten games released in 2021 on Steam with the percentages of positive user ratings higher. At the top we find Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, followed by Dyson Sphere Program and Rhythm Doctor in second and third place respectively. Outside the top 10 and at the bottom of the global ranking we find Battlefield 2042 at the 10.234 position and eFootball 2022 at the 10.351 position, which is the very last place in the ranking.

Here she is top 10 of games released in 2021 with better ratings on Steam:

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Dyson Sphere Program Rhythm Doctor Firework Cookie Clicker The Room 4 PowerWash Simulator Townscaper Tiny Bunny Before Your Eyes

As we can see, in the ranking of the most popular games by Steam users we find mostly little-known names, but which, for various reasons, have been very popular with players.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is a virtual battle simulator characterized by deliberately busted physics to give life to bizarre but epic clashes.

Dyson Sphere Program (our tried and tested here) is a management software in which, in the role of a mech, we have to travel in space hunting for resources with which to build interplanetary factories, to be optimized until they are perfect.

Rhythm Doctor is a rhythm game where players will have to save the lives of hospital patients by using the defibrillator following the rhythm of their heartbeat and music. Each patient has their own rhythm to follow and there is no shortage of evil viruses that play the role of boss.

As mentioned eFootball and Battlefield 2042 are at the very bottom of the global ranking. It is no secret that Konami’s soccer game has been received in a very negative way on Steam due to the numerous bugs and technical problems, as well as for the contents, considered to be below expectations by many. Battlefield 2042 likewise had a somewhat troubled launch, which led to intense review bombing by buyers.