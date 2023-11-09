Steam users can play Far Cry 6 for free right now

If you want to explore a fictional Caribbean island, forced to fight for survival in a bloody conflict, you’re in luck (although that’s oddly specific) because Very far away 6 It’s free on Steam right now.

Even if you’re not part of the Far Cry fandom, you’ll know that this installation wasn’t as well received as previous installments, with many players criticizing its repetitive nature. However, despite the harsh criticism it received, many fans agree that Very far away 6 He suffered much more hate than he deserved. Yes, he wasn’t perfect by any means, but there are solid mechanics packed into his colorful story.

Now is the time to learn how to get Very far away 6The secret ending!

With this in mind, this could be the perfect opportunity for you to see what the game entails. Who knows, maybe you’ll discover a diamond in the rough… Steam has the Very far away 6 A completely free demo awaits you, as well as editions of the game at very reduced prices; the standard edition has a huge 75 per cent discount and costs just £12.49.

“In comparison with Very far away 5 It was new, it’s cool how you can completely change your settings to get different advantages,” said one fan when asked what they thought about the game. Surprisingly, many other players also shared this opinion.

“I loved it,” another player began. “One of the main complaints about the series is that the formula is outdated. In comparison with very far 5, where you have to do side things to unlock the few and far between story missions, I’d say the mission structure is a lot more engaging too.” Even though some comment that some of the side quests are “bland”, the majority of the fandom doesn’t dislike it Very far away 6 as much as some would have you believe.