Steam winter sales parties! Until January 5th, discounts on many games

We are approaching the holiday season and for many of us there is more time to play our favorite games on PC. If you have just finished a few games or just want to buy some for the future, they fall for the i Steam winter sales, with many titles – even of weight – discounted up to 90%. The term is the January 5th at 7pm.

Deathloop for € 29.99 (-50%), Terraria at € 4.99 (-50%), Jedi Fall Order at € 14.79 (-63%), Doom Eternal at € 14.99 (-75%), Death Stranding at € 17.99 (-70%), Horizon Zero Dawn for € 24.99 (-50%), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for € 5.99 (-80%) these are just some of the discounts that we mention, but they are really many and there is plenty of choice: the risk is to get carried away.

Valve isn’t the only one discounting games on their digital store, too Epic is offering discounts on different titles and every day gives a new title: today it’s Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, redeemable for free until 5:00 pm.

Games at very attractive prices also on GOG.com, Ubisoft Store and EA Origin. You could spend hours sifting through the catalogs of all these stores and at the same time your thirteenth could suffer a strong backlash, but we won’t be the ones to tell you what to do with your money, so “good hunting”, fun and best wishes for Christmas in the name of gaming!

