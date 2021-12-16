SteamOS 3 could occupy about 15% of the 64 GB of internal memory – Nerd4.life

The operating system that will be used by Steam Deck, SteamOS 3, it could occupy 15% of the total memory of the console in its basic version (64 GB).

The information comes from the MetaCouncil forum where the publication notes of SteamOS image 20211120.2. Through these, we see that the weight of the Steam Deck operating system will be 10 GB, or about 15% of the 64 GB of the portable console.

We remember, however, that in the previous there was talk of 24 GB for SteamOS 3: Valve is reducing the weight of the operating system and it is therefore possible that at the time of release Steam Deck can count on an even lighter OS. For now, we can say that 10GB could be the maximum.

Steam Deck

To do a comparison, know that Windows 10 64-bit requires more than 20 GB, while on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Switch consoles, the operating system requires about 20% of the total memory. Put simply, Valve’s OS appears to be lean enough right now. In any case, considering that the 64 GB of the Steam Deck base model is too small to handle large AAA games (which now even exceed 100 GB) it is clear that it will be necessary to expand the memory with a microSD.

Steam Deck is showing off lately, also thanks to the new images of the final packaging of the console.