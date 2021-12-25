Stecca announces that he is cured of Covid

The first beautiful fairy tale of this Christmas arrives from social networks. On Facebook in fact Maurizio Splint posted a smiling photo from the hospital in which he announced that he was cured of Covid, writing: “I won the match of my life, thanks to you for supporting me with your team friends … Merry Christmas 2021, Maurizio Stecca”.

Stecca is healed, he was hospitalized for covid since last December 12th

The 58-year-old former boxer, gold Olympic in Los Angeles 1984 and then WBO world champion and European champion among professionals, he informed his fans that he had come out of the nightmare of the Corona Virus. Stecca, who was also assistant coach of the national team, was hospitalized since last December 12 in a medical ward of the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso (on the 19th he was out of intensive care) and now he can wish everyone a happy Christmas: “Merry Christmas 2021 to all my friends and fans for supporting me in a difficult moment for the match of my life that I won ”.

Fans cheer on social media for Stecca’s recovery

Thousands of reactions on social media in just a few minutes: “All the matches you have won have given you glory in sport! The latter you won gave you a better life… and not everyone wins! Best wishes ”or even:“ I never doubted your victory. I send you a big hug “or:” Good Christmas and Happy New Year Maurizio Stecca hold on there are only a few shots left, we are all at your corner to support you, come on Master “

There are those who write “Nice to see you smile .. We have prayed a lot for yours healing.. “or also:” a big big hug Merry Christmas and happy new year DAIIIIIII that we will put everything behind us a hug “

Finally: “We had no doubts that you would make it, as you have always proved to be a real one Sample, many wishes for a Merry Christmas and a good convalescence “

SPORTEVAI