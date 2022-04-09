Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being run over in Florida

ANDhe quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dwayne Haskinsdied at the age of 24 after being hit by a car south of Florida. The information was released by his agent, Cedric Saunders.

Haskins joined the Steelers before the start of the 2021 season and was in the quarterback pool to take the starting quarterback job for this season following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq ? Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Details about the terrible moment will be released in the next few hours.

Haskins was a player of the ohio state university and was chosen in the first round of the 2019 draft by the Washington Commanders.

For now, Haskins is said to have been in South Florida following an invitation from Mitch Trubiskywho had invited his new colleagues to his house to work together and get to know each other better.

Dwayne Haskinswho would turn 25 on May 3, excelled at Ohio State University before coming on to play for Washington and oara pittsburgh in the NFL, he died this very morning.

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.

Love yours while they’re here! ? Kyler Murray (@K1) April 9, 2022

with Washington, Haskins he played a total of 16 games, nine in 2019 and seven in 2020. He completed 267 passes in 444 attempts for 2,804 yards, with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 74.4 points.

Haskins super on the run as the starting quarterback in 2018 with Ohio State to Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, and then went to LSU. With the buckeyesHaskins threw for 4,831 yards and completed 70 percent of his passes.

Quincy Avery, her private coach, tweeted a message with a broken heart emoji. And later he posted, “My boy was supposed to be here on Thursday.”