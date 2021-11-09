Stefan Oelrich and the quotes from Il Tempo | Butac

On November 7th in Il Tempo a very short article appeared with the title:

Speaking at the World Health Summit 2021 is not a late-breaking conspiracy theorist, but Stefan Oelrich, member of the Board of Management of Bayer – one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical multinationals that produces aspirin among other things – and head of the Division Pharmaceuticals of the same company. The Bayer executive from the stage admits that the “mRNA vaccines are cell and gene therapies and the public would not have agreed to take them if it weren’t for the pandemic. The pandemic has created consensus on previously unthinkable innovations. We are really taking that leap to drive innovation, we as a Bayer company, in cell and gene therapies … Ultimately mRNA vaccines are an example of that cell and gene therapy“”I always like to say – continued Oelrich – if we had interviewed people two years ago asking them ‘would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ we probably would have had a rejection rate of 95%“.

According to the World Health Summit 2021 program, Oelrich spoke only during the opening ceremony, welcoming the many guests.

His speech lasted just over ten minutes, it was not difficult to verify whether in that time frame Oelrich made the statement reported by Il Tempo. Oelrich’s speech is in English, but thanks to the network technology I was able to transcribe it (certainly with errors) without too much effort, and from the complete text I extrapolated the part taken into consideration by the editorial staff of Il Tempo:

Because those that take the leap to drive innovation in a really meaningful way and invest and take the risk to invest in r & d will also attain sustainability by creating job security and creating prosperity for those that take the investment. I think this is really important also for these latitudes here. And for us, therefore, we’re really taking that leap us as a company Bayer, in cellular gene therapy, which to me is one of these examples. We’re really we’re going to make a difference, hopefully, moving forward. There’s some… Ultimately the the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say, if we had surveyed two years ago, in the public, would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and injected into your body, we would have probably had a 95% refusal rate. I think this pandemic has also opened many people’s eyes to to innovation in a way that was maybe not possible before.

And here its translation:

Because those who take the leap to drive innovation in a truly meaningful way and invest and take the risk of investing in research and development will also achieve sustainability by creating job security and creating prosperity for those who undertake the investment. I think this is also really important for these latitudes here. And for us, then, we are really taking that leap, we as a Bayer company, in cell gene therapy, which is one of these examples to me. We’re really going to make a difference, hopefully, moving forward. Eventually the mRNA vaccines they are an example of that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say, if we had done a public poll two years ago, asking “would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body” we would probably have had a 95% rejection rate. I think this pandemic has also opened many people’s eyes to innovation in a way that perhaps wasn’t possible before.

The translation of Il Tempo reports similar things, in different order, but changing some terms. Oelrich does not say mRNA vaccines are gene or cell therapy, he says they are an example of what gene or cell therapy can be. He is giving an example that is best explained by the anecdote of the hypothetical survey. Let me be clear, without a critical spirit it seems a question of goat’s wool. But it isn’t. The change in the order of Oelrich’s statements and the words they use is obvious, albeit subtle. And it serves the purpose very well.

Oelrich explains that the pandemic has shown people that certain companies that do research can benefit the community, Oelrich explains these benefits given, for example, by gene and cell therapies. Oelrich does not say that without the pandemic it would have been impossible therapies, but that without a pandemic, people would not have opened their eyes to their value and effectiveness.

That said, mRNA vaccines are not gene therapy: the mRNA present in the vaccine remains in the body for a very short period of time and does not alter the recipient’s genetic material in any way.

The other thing that I would like to highlight, however, is that as they reported the statement in the editorial office of Il Tempo, it is evident that they did not listen to it and translate it themselves, otherwise they would have respected the order in which the sentences are said by Oelrich.

Who provides this material to the editorial offices?

Who benefits from being published?

Questions that I cannot answer, but it would be nice, once the pandemic is over, for clarity on the sources of certain news. And those guilty of so much misinformation should pay dearly for it. Let me be clear, I’m not talking about the crowds we see in the square, and many of their gurus: those are victims of this misinformation, and many of their gurus are too, they really believe it.

I don’t think it is necessary to add more.

