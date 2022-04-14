Stefan Savic’s viral hair pull to Jack Grealish | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

The clash between Atlético de Madrid and Manchester City, which resulted in the elimination of the mattress team from the Champions Leagueended very hot after an outbreak of anger in which one of the most active was the defender Stefan Savić.

The footballer of Athletic was the one who started the brawl after an entry on Phil Fodenalthough that was not all, because the cameras caught him pulling the attacker’s hair Jack Grealishwho did not participate in the game and who came from the bench to see his partner.

​The ‘party in the tunnel’ followed

As if that were not enough, at the end of the duel there was another violent episode with players from both teams having to be escorted by security personnel so that they do not come to aggression.

There were incidents in the Wanda Metropolitano tunnel, between the Atlético Madrid and Manchester City teams. The police had to intervene.pic.twitter.com/lWR0KFd9kv – Valentin Torres Erwerle ✍️????️ (@TorresErwerle) April 13, 2022

Men like Savic and Sime Vrsalijko they had to be separated because the spirits were hot in the corridor, registering jostling that was contained by the police.

The Manchester City was classified at semifinals of the UEFA champions league with aggregate of 1-0; in the prelude to the Final they will face another Spanish team, Real Madrid, who beat Chelsea in a dramatic series.

