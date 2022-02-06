STEFANIA AND AMOS YOU ARE WONDERFUL! The Azzurri win again and are first in the group! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE



14:50 Our LIVE LIVE ends here. Thank you for being with us and having lived with us the umpteenth emotion given to us by Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. GO BLUE!

14:48 Tomorrow Italy will be able to play with Canada for the perfect group! The first place is mathematician, what a dream for Mosaner and Consantini!

14:46 EIGHT VICTORIES OUT OF EIGHT! Italy mathematically first in the group!

14:45 Crazy shot by Stefania Constantini who even signs four points for Italy!

14:44 STEFANIAAAAAAAAAAAA! PERFECT MOUTH! ITALY WINS AGAIN!

14:43 MASTERPIECE BY ALMIDA DE VAL! Sweden makes the point that it may be worth the win.

14:41 VERY PRECISE MOSANER! He sets up a second stone. Now last shot for Sweden who must look for a miracle!

14:40 Try to go to Eriksson point which ends slightly long. The point remains blue when there are two stones missing for us and only one for the opponents!

14:39 Still slightly inaccurate Mosaner who again removes only the first guard, passing flush with the second. The point remains ours for now.

14:39 Eriksson puts his guard back with the third pitch.

14:38 Look for the triple Mosaner, but only raise the first guard.

14:37 Excellent response from Eriksson who manages to lean on the stone of Italy.

14:36 ​​Stefania Constantini’s shot is also good.

14:35 Good first draw by Amanda de Val.

14:34 8-8 at the beginning of the last end. WE WILL HAVE THE LAST SHOT!

14:33 Wonderful shot for Amanda de Val who manages to make a perfect Hit and Roll and sign three points.

14:32 There is no double for Constantini, but our stone stays at home. We’re limiting the damage big time!

14:31 Penultimate stone for Sweden who rejects ours, but still leaves a double chance. Come on Stefania!

14:30 Mosaner’s rejection is too full, as he removes only one of the two Swedish stones.

14:29 Perfect Eriksson’s shot! Now Mosaner will have a double chance, it’s not an easy shot.

14:28 Discreet pass for Mosaner but leaves a double chance for Eriksson.

14:26 Third stone for Sweden. Still inaccurate Eriksson, it doesn’t seem to be his day.

14:25 Fortune favors the bold! And Amos Mosaner plays a great shot to move the guard to the central wing!

14:24 The seventh end begins. Very lucky Constantini who risks illegally failing with the first shot, but the yellow stone remains inside for a millimeter and now the situation is already very good!

14:21 FIVEEEE! FIVEEEEEEEEE! Constantini’s rejection was perfect !!! ITALY FORWARD 8-5!

14:20 Another inaccuracy of Sweden! De Val stays tight! With the last stone Constantini can even sign 5 points!

14:19 Mosaner failed! “Strange things”Constantini’s comment who saw the line suddenly change!

14:17 Still inaccurate Eriksson, who stays short! Now fourth stone for us with Mosaner!

14:15 Time-out requested by the Swedish couple who must remedy a situation that is becoming very promising for Italy!

14:14 Excellent shot for Mosaner who rejects the yellow stone and remains in the home!

14:13 Eriksson’s mistake that completely misses the failure! We must take advantage of the opportunity!

14:12 Takeout by Mosaner taking out only one of the Swedish boules. Clearly dissatisfied with his level so far the blue.

14:11 End which is developing on the left side of the track. The two stones of Italy are protected by a guard, while the two Swedes are uncovered.

14:10 Good first shot by Constantini who responds to De Val.

14:09 Start the feel end. Italy will have the last stone, we must take advantage of it.

14:07 And so it is. De Val rejected the only red in the house and signed the three Swedish points. Overtaking for the Scandinavians who lead to 3-5.

14:06 Constantini’s takeout is good, but Sweden can also score three points.

14:04 Penultimate stone for Sweden that still ends up in the house. Constantini will have to fail to limit the damage.

14:03 Mosaner still inaccurate. The attempt to draw stops on the guard.

14:02 Eriksson places a very good guard with the third stone.

14:01 Another mistake by Mosaner who this time completely misses the rejection. This hand is likely to become heavy for the blues.

14:00 On the other hand, Eriksson’s launch is excellent. House full of yellow stones.

13:59 Bad mistake for Mosaner who misses the contact with the stones in the house.

13:58 Good the first launch of De Val, who remains just a little wide.

13:57 It starts with the fifth end. Small mistake by Constantini who remains short with the draw.

13:55 Technical break at the end of the fourth end. Upon return, the last stone will still be available to the Scandinavian couple.

13:53 Level of the blue couple who can still grow a lot. The match for now has been more about mistakes than positive bets.

13:52 ITALY STEALS ANOTHER HAND! For a few millimeters the point is red! Italy ahead 3-2!

13:50 Not very precise the launch of the Swedish, necessary the measurement!

13:49 Constantini tries to put a second guard, but the corridor remains open for De Val to put the point.

13:48 Eriksson leans on our stone, but the dot remains red.

13:46 Unfortunately Mosaner is inaccurate with the fourth stone, discovering the red stone that gave us the point.

13:45 Eriksson’s draw is also short, an opportunity for Italy!

13:44 Mosaner’s draw is a bit short, but it’s still a good shot.

13:43 Eriksson’s takeout is very precise, which takes a long time. The point, however, remains red, that is, for the blues.

13:41 Another excellent shot by Mosaner who perfectly hits the line.

13:40 De Val leaves his stone a little wide after Constantini’s excellent draw.

13:39 The fourth end begins. Hammer that remains to the Swedes.

13:37 HAND STOLEN !!! A point for the blues who equalized the score at 2-2!

13:36 Constantini puts the guard back with the last stone.

13:35 Eriksson sweeps away the highest guard of the blues.

13:34 Mosaner covers the point by putting a guard on the fourth shot.

13:33 Inaccurate launch by Eriksson who fails to remove the two blue guards.

13:32 MOSANER’S RESPONSE! Great shot of the blue that manages to go perfectly in the center!

13:31 Very good for now the Swedes, who fill the center with yellow stones.

13:31 Try to go to Mosaner point, but it remains a bit wide.

13:30 Constantini’s first pitch is short, while De Val goes to the center with his first stone.

13:29 It starts with the third end, the last stone returns to the Swedes.

13:27 Try Constantini’s miraculous rejection, but the point remains one for Italy. We are 1-2 for the Scandinavians.

13:25 De Val closes all entrances to the center. Hand that seems destined to bring a point for the blues.

13:24 Small mistake by Mosaner who can’t get past the guard.

13:23 Eriksson puts a very deep guard back.

13:22 Mosaner take-out who removes the two guards placed by the Swedes.

13:20 Eriksson responds well and has to make up for it after taking a risk in the first end.

13:19 Constantini’s draw is excellent and starts the hand great.

13:18 The second end begins. This time we have the hammer.

13:16 Amanda de Val scores her shot. 2 points for Sweden in an overall poorly played end by both teams.

13:15 Constantini decides to go for the fail. Not a good shot.

13:12 Clamorous mistake for Eriksson who opens up a chance for Italy to steal the end!

13:11 Many yellow stones in the center. Mosaner misses his last shot, hitting the red guard stone and opening the center.

13:08 Mosaner slightly inaccurate with his first shot as he begins to fill the center.

13:06 Good first shot for Constantini who places a good draw.

13:05 START THE MATCH! Sweden will have the last stone in this first end. Yellow stones for Sweden, red for Italy.

13:04 Everything is ready for the start of the match.

13:02 Teams entering the arena. Here we are.

13:00 We remind you that this will be the penultimate match in the group, which will end tomorrow with the 7.05 match against Canada.

12:57 There are less than ten minutes before the first stone is thrown. Now almost everything is ready.

12:54 Session 12 of the Mixed Doubles tournament will also see the matches between the USA and Switzerland, with the Americans playing the very last qualifying chances, and Great Britain-Norway, a very interesting match with the Scandinavians still in the running for qualification and the British looking for the second position.

12:50 There are 15 minutes left for the match.

12:47 The Swedes arrive at these Olympics with ambitions of medal, if not victory. For now, their group has not lived up to expectations, having already found 3 defeats. In the last match they were defeated by Norway in what could prove to be a decisive match for qualifying for the semifinals. In fact, Sweden must necessarily win if they want to be sure they are playing for the medals.

12:43 The blue couple in the Italian morning defeated the Chinese couple with yet another solid performance, albeit with some flaws. The challengers of today’s second match are Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson, extremely formidable opponents that Italy could also meet again in the matches that will award the medals.

12:41 Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner have already made the history of Italian Curling by winning the semifinals. Today’s challenge is worth the primacy in the group, as well as maintaining the unbeaten run.

12:37 Friends of OA Sport good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-Sweden, match valid for the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics!

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-Sweden, match valid for mixed doubles curling tournament at the Winter Olympics Beijing 2022. Second match of the day for our national team, which faced the Chinese couple in the very first Italian morning.

A triumphal ride that of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner so far, that yesterday, thanks to the victory over the World Champions of Great Britain, has guaranteed access to the semifinals and the fight for medals. An extraordinary and historic result for the Italian couple who can now really dream big. Today’s challengers are Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson, a very high quality couple who start with ambitions for victory.

The two defeats against Great Britain and the USA (both beaten by the Azzurri), they put the Scandinavian couple still in the position of having to try to qualify for the semifinals. Our team, on the other hand, will be able to face the commitment without the stress of the result, being able to concentrate exclusively on giving the best, even in anticipation of a possible rematch in the matches that matter, when the medals will be awarded.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from Italy-Sweden, match valid for the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: news in real time, minute by minute, end by end, stone by stone, so as not to really miss anything. It starts at 13:05. Have a good fun.

Photo: LaPresse