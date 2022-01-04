Stefano Chiassai’s exhibition has been extended until 9 January. The other events of the week

SAN GIOVANNI VALDARNO. The exhibition “Diary of a Lockdown 8 March 2020 – 31 August 2021” by Stefano Chiassai has been extended until Sunday 9 January, set up in the Pieve di San Giovanni Battista from Saturday 18 December. A huge success with almost 1300 visitors from all over Italy to visit it, an average of 80 people a day.

The author, with skill and creativity, narrates some moments lived during the time of the Coronavirus pandemic. An introspective journey, with no predetermined direction. On white sheets Chiassai has “engraved” words, lines, figures, geometries, patterns, bodies.

He confronted the world by standing still at a desk but letting himself be carried away by the energy of the imagination. He designed an imaginary dialogue, enriched by the sections entitled “Albums”: a review of the titles published in some of the most important newspapers in the world. He transformed the fear of the virus into an opportunity to know and dwell on a boundless beauty.

With the drawings he then published the book “Diary of a Lockdown 8 March 2020 – 31 August 2021”, presented publicly on 18 December, and set up the exhibition in Pieve with the support of the Municipality of San Giovanni Valdarno and the collaboration of TheCubE, of the Museum of the Basilica of Santa Maria delle Grazie, of Luce5 and Liberarte.

The exhibition will therefore remain visible until Sunday 9 January from 4 to 7.30 pm; Thursday 6 January, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30 to 12.30 and from 16 to 19.30.

Meanwhile, the events related to the Christmas holidays in San Giovanni Valdarno continue.

This afternoon at 3.30 pm children from 5 to 10 years old are invited to the Museum of the Basilica for “Riciclangelo”: the figures of the angels that populate the works of the museum will be illustrated and explained and children can have fun creating some with recycled material.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 5 January, an appointment at Palazzo d’Arnolfo with the conference entitled “The image of the Nativity of Christ around a manger. The signs and symbols from the Gospel to the Golden Legend ”by Rosa Giorgi.

According to government regulations, citizens over the age of 12 will be able to access the initiatives only if equipped with a super green pass and wearing the FFP2 mask.

The programming of Masaccio d’Essai at the Masaccio cinema does not stop either: today, Tuesday 4 January, tomorrow 5 January and Thursday 6 January at 9.30 pm the film “West side story” by Steven Spielberg will be screened. For the day of the Epiphany there is also an appointment at 3.30 pm.

Friday 7 January, Saturday 8 January at 9.30 pm and Sunday 9 January at 3.30 pm and 9.30 pm great anticipation for the film by Paola Randi “La Befana vien di notte 2 – the origins”.

Until 9 January it will still be possible to see the evocative video mapping “Reflections” by “The Fake Factory” which enhance some of the most important and significant monuments of the city. In Piazza Cavour there are the “Infinite beautiful shapes”, in Piazza Masaccio “Born and Reborn. The cycle of life “and in Piazza della Libertà” Reflections. Poetic words to reflect on ourselves “.

On the other hand, tomorrow’s appointment as part of the “Concerts at the Museum” exhibition, organized by the Valdarno Music Academy and by the Municipality of San Giovanni Valdarno, has been postponed. The event, dedicated to maestro Franco Cipolla, has been moved to a date to be defined due to the arising of an unforeseen problem.

Due to the Covid situation, worsening in recent days, the “Dolce Befana” initiative, the entertainment for children in the historic center by the Pro loco association of San Giovanni Valdarno, is finally canceled.