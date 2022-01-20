Stefano De Martino on good terms with Belen’s family, in the gym with Ignazio Moser

Relaxed relations between Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez’s family. The ex-husband of the showgirl together with Ignazio Moser companion of Belen’s sister, while they joke in the gym. According to gossip, the De Martino-Rodriguez family would have spent the Christmas holidays together.

Belen Rodriguez And Stefano De Martino it seems that they are becoming the same couple again. As is known, the Argentine showgirl has always been very close to her family, in particular with the brothers Cecilia and Jeremias. According to the gossip launched by the weekly Who, it seems that Stefano and Belen also spent the Christmas holidays together, like a big family. A hypothesis that seems to find confirmation in the renewed friendship between De Martino and Ignazio Moser, boyfriend of Cecilia Rodriguez.

Stefano De Martino returns to attend Belen’s family

To document the training is Ignazio Moser on his Instagram page. Cecilia’s partner has published some stories shot in the gym. Together with the coach, who offers an intense cross fit circuit, there is also Stefano De Martino, shot on video and well tagged in evidence. A sign that relations between the two are friendly and relaxed. “How many does Stefano do?”, asks Ignatius. “20, days of vacation”, replies ironic De Martino between laughter. On the other hand, over the years the two have shared many moments in the family so it certainly took little time to renew their friendship.

The alleged return of the flame between Stefano and Belen

New gossip pills feed the flagship story of the gossip of the moment. Morning 5 revealed that Stefano De Martino and Belen have been pinched these days while having a dinner in the intimacy of a Milanese restaurant. Photos of theappointment by candlelight? Very likely, considering that these days the paparazzi are literally chasing the couple. Lurking under De Martino’s house, the photographers of Chi immortalized Belen as she went up to her ex-husband’s apartment with her children, to leave him alone the next day. Therefore, there seems to be something more than a relationship of esteem and affection between former spouses, already testified by the first shots at the airport, where Stefano was waiting for Belen returning from Uruguay to escort her home.