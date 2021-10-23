Stefano De Martino, Rai’s decision has arrived: bad news

Bad news just received from Stefano De Martino. Rai has made its final decision

60 years after the inauguration of Second Program (which later became Rai2), it was decided to celebrate the special birthday with an event. Compared to what was said a few weeks ago, however, there are some major changes.

First of all the date. According to what we read on DavideMaggio.it, in fact, the special has been moved to the schedule compared to the previous date, namely the November 4th. But there is another decision that has shaken everyone a bit: there will not be Stefano De Martino to the management, as it was initially decided.

Stefano De Martino will not host the Rai 2 special

According to DavideMaggio.it, it will not be Stefano De Martino to present My first 60 years, a special event to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Rai 2. Most likely, in fact, it will be a woman to lead it all. The name is shrouded in mystery at the moment, but it is very likely that it has already been chosen and will be announced in a big way already in the next few days.

A bitter morsel to digest for Belen Rodriguez’s former partner, who can still console himself with Stella Bar. The program will air next December on Rai 2, with two episodes in the late evening. The next few weeks, therefore, can be devoted exclusively to the preparation of the new show. All that remains is to wait further communications about my first 60 years by Rai, perhaps with the name of the chosen presenter.