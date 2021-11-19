“Stefano D’Orazio infected in his father-in-law’s house”, the agony of his wife
There death of Stefano Orazio shocked the many fans of the Pooh. The musician died of Covid in October 2020, after being infected at the father-in-law’s house. It was to reveal it his wife Tiziana Giardoni, who spoke of her husband’s last tragic days during the episode of very true, which will be broadcast on Sunday 21 November on Canale 5. “My dad, in October 2020, had beaten cancer after six years and wanted to celebrate dinner with his daughters. I was a little reluctant to go for the pandemic but Stefano convinced me. I never thought anything could happen, but after a couple of days my sister began to experience some symptoms. So Stefano and I decided to do a swab immediately which was positive “, said Ms Giardoni.
The shocking tale: “I didn’t even see him in the coffin”
“That day I stopped living because I felt guilty. I didn’t believe it, it was all so terrible “the woman said, devastated by grief. “Initially he had no symptoms. Then one night he got a fever and I called the ambulance to avoid complications, given his suboptimal health condition. I begged the doctors to go to the hospital with him because I was positive myself, but there was no way to convince them. From that moment on I have never heard or seen him again, not even in the coffin. He didn’t deserve to die like this, such a situation was unacceptable “. After Stefano, Tiziana also lost her father. “My dad passed away twenty days after Stefano. He was 74 and doing fine. I lost the most important men in my life. Now I try to do as much as possible to pass on what beauty they left me “.