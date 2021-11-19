“Stefano D’Orazio infected in his father-in-law’s house”, the agony of his wife

There death of Stefano Orazio shocked the many fans of the Pooh . The musician died of Covid in October 2020 , after being infected at the father-in-law’s house . It was to reveal it his wife Tiziana Giardoni , who spoke of her husband’s last tragic days during the episode of very true , which will be broadcast on Sunday 21 November on Canale 5. “My dad, in October 2020, had beaten cancer after six years and wanted to celebrate dinner with his daughters. I was a little reluctant to go for the pandemic but Stefano convinced me. I never thought anything could happen, but after a couple of days my sister began to experience some symptoms. So Stefano and I decided to do a swab immediately which was positive “, said Ms Giardoni.

The shocking tale: “I didn’t even see him in the coffin”

“That day I stopped living because I felt guilty. I didn’t believe it, it was all so terrible “the woman said, devastated by grief. “Initially he had no symptoms. Then one night he got a fever and I called the ambulance to avoid complications, given his suboptimal health condition. I begged the doctors to go to the hospital with him because I was positive myself, but there was no way to convince them. From that moment on I have never heard or seen him again, not even in the coffin. He didn’t deserve to die like this, such a situation was unacceptable “. After Stefano, Tiziana also lost her father. “My dad passed away twenty days after Stefano. He was 74 and doing fine. I lost the most important men in my life. Now I try to do as much as possible to pass on what beauty they left me “.