Stefano Salvati: “I launched Angelina Jolie in the video clip Alta Marea by Venditti”

The director defined the “Fellini of the videoclip” at the Avvenire: “They compare me to Fellini, in the field of video clips, for my way of shooting a bit surreal, but in ’91 I worked on it for real”

Stefano Salvati, defined by many as the “Fellini of the videoclip”, author of the videos of many artists from Sting to Aerosmith, from Vasco to Ramazzotti, from Zucchero to Bocelli to Renato Zero, Laura Pausini, Giorgia, Gianna Nannini, Morandi and even Pavarotti, tells the ‘Future as Angelina Jolie launched

“I was the one who threw an unknown Angelina Jolie. I had just done the video clip of Gli spari sopra with Vasco Rossi, it was 1992 and I was back and forth with the United States. There I decided with Venditti to shoot the Alta Marea video for the album Benvenuti in paradiso. We do the casting for the protagonist and among 150 models and actresses I am struck by a sixteen year old, more for how she looks on camera than live. They tell me she is Jon Voight’s daughter. Antonello has no doubts: it’s her, she has the right DNA. So it was Venditti and I who launched Angelina Jolie: Alta marea was the best-selling single and the most watched video of the year in Italy “

Together with the organizer Raffaella Tommasi, he is behind the international video clip festival “Imaginaction” which returns to Forlì (in Piazza Saffi) from tomorrow to Sunday 29 for the fifth edition, in which the preview of the video clip of Rock and Roll Dreams will be launched by Ligabue for the series “Imagined masterpieces”, a special initiative of the Festival to create video clips of songs that have made the history of Italian music but have never had an official video

«They compare me to Fellini, in the field of video clips, for my somewhat surreal way of shooting, but in ’91 I worked on it for real. Fellini had to write the idea for the video clip of Miserere di Zucchero and Pavarotti and I was supposed to be his young director. In the span of a month we met four times, but in the end nothing came of it. He had in mind to make Pavarotti do actions that Luciano did not want and so he refused the video. Then there was the project to make a film of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana starring Andrea Bocelli, with me as director and the collaboration of Michelangelo Antonioni. There was the agreement written through his wife, because he already didn’t speak anymore. This time, however, it was not done for budget reasons “