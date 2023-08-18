Stella Artois plans a double trip to New York for the world’s most exotic food

Getting to know these greats, who are usually only seen on screen, is a reality thanks to the AB InBev Brewery brand, which is famous for its “Shall We Eat?” Through the competition, which will be held on 24 August.

Due to the current pace of life and the urgency required to perform daily tasks such as sitting down to eat, people lose out on the connections and important moments in their lives., Sharing a table took on another meaning, with many even eating or drinking alone. Faced with this reality, Stella Artois, who aims to remember the importance of eating together, asks herself the following question: “If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?”, The question is responsible for taking one lucky person to New York for the world’s most glamorous dinner and reuniting them across the table with world-class celebrities.

Chats with Matt Damon about his career as a Hollywood actor and his most recent role in the film Oppenheimer; hear from Ludacris about how he was inspired to make music or his involvement in Fast & Furious; discuss Gamora’s end in Guardians of the Galaxy with Zoe Saldana; And the successful tennis player’s victory in this tournament, toasting with Frances Tiafoe alongside Stella, a sponsor of Wimbledon, is possible because of a competition launched by the AB InBev brewery brand. This example that enhances authentic connection between people gives dinner a whole new meaning, “Shall we eat?”

This competition, active from July 24 to August 24, includes a double ticket to New York, transportation and accommodation for two nights in the city. The winner will be part of the incredible Stella Artois Experience, which will take place on September 21 with a reception, dinner and aftermath with Matt Damon, Zoe Saldana, Ludacris, Frances Tiafoe and Jeremy Allen White. The guest list also includes renowned businessmen, chefs and trendsetters, who will share moments of conversation and impressive performances throughout the night, inspiring everyone to dine together.

how to contest

The mode of competing is to answer this form https://bit.ly/Let’sDinner with the required data, Accepting the terms and conditions and privacy policy shown herein. Requirements are limited to being of legal age, living in Chile, having a valid ID and passport, being authorized to enter the United States, and participating only once. The draw will take place on August 24 through random selection among all participants. Once selected, AB InBev Brewery will contact the lucky winner within 24 hours.