Stella McCartney, “A capsule to make the Beatles proud”

What does it mean to grow up in the “extended family” represented by a band that made music history? Stella McCartney she is one of the few people in the world to be able to tell it: the designer was literally chewed up and Beatles, who with their music and vision of the world accompanied and inspired her on her journey. An incredible story, that of the legendary British group, which Stella McCartney wanted to celebrate with one new capsule collection entitled Get Back, evoking the name of one of the most loved songs from their latest album, Let It Be.

Launched as part of the Spring / Summer 2022 collection, the collection is a selection of pieces unisex with graphics that reflect some of the most iconic Beatles covers, adapted with vibrant psychedelic prints by the collective The Fool. In aesthetics, as well as in the creation process, the series takes up much more than famous iconographies: it tells a sense of belonging, of artistic ties and friendship out of time, but also of strong messages shouted with courage to the whole world. This unique union of warmth and creativity is also highlighted by documentary signed by the Oscar winner Peter Jackson, titled The Beatles: Get Back and out on Disney + in three parts on November 25, 26, and 27. On the occasion of its release and the Stella McCartney collection, unveiled in a special event at the legendary Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles (guests Orlando Bloom, Reese Witherspoon, Amber Valletta and many others), we had the opportunity to speak with the designer of her deep bond with the Beatles and the impact they have had on her, in fashion as well as in her loving gaze towards the planet.

Stella McCartney and Orlando Bloom Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Stella McCartney and Reese Witherspoon Marc Patrick / BFA.com

Stella McCartney and Amber Valletta Marc Patrick / BFA.com

This collection, in a sense, represents the enormous influence the Beatles had on your path: what do you think was their impact on you?

«The Beatles were … my life! We have always been a large extended family, very close to each other, and growing up as a child in such a joyful and creative environment has represented a lot in my human and artistic journey. Theirs is an incredible story, and their art has been the soundtrack of every stage of my life, inspiring me from the words to the melodies, through the incredible friendship between them. They were a huge source of inspiration for me also in fashion, in their way of being so “real” through clothes even on a stage in front of thousands of people, and I tried to reflect all this in the new collection ».

The clothing items in the collection are exquisitely unisex: how did you take inspiration from your parents’ wardrobe?

«For me they are a beautiful memory: not only how they looked, but also how they were to the touch and their smell. I loved being able to recall what I felt as a child, and especially the fact that everything was shared: my parents only had one wardrobe, constantly swapping clothes. Now it is something extremely trendy, but I grew up like this and for me this was the absolute norm, since I myself wore my parents’ clothes! My own brand was born with the idea of ​​representing this gender fluidity, and above all with the freedom and pride to dress what speaks of us without being afraid to express who we really are. That’s what I also wanted with the collection Get Back, designed for every age, gender, ethnicity, beyond all time and diversity “.

The collection Get Back summarizes the values ​​of the iconic quartet, from friendship to creativity: how are these values ​​reflected in your world?

“In everything I do, at work and beyond, there are the values ​​that they taught me, and in particular that sense of love for my neighbor with which I grew up: All you need is love, no? But also the importance of being together and sharing (Come Together), or to let life take its course and inspire us with wisdom with its lessons (Let It Be). I could sum it all up with “being a good human being on this Earth”, performing acts of kindness and being inspired by the beauty of what surrounds us. Of the values ​​that are reflected in my way of life, from vegetarianism to love for animals, through respect for the environment and attention to sustainability in my brand and, obviously, in this latest collection “.

Sustainability has always been a priority in your creations, as well as in this latest collection, between regenerated materials and organic fabrics: how is this focus evolving in your brand?

«In this period – and it will be more and more in the future – it is even more important to always update to evolve from the point of view of sustainability. It is something we do every day with my brand, and I think it is the only one in the world to carry on this level of commitment: we are constantly updated from a technological point of view, and the work to do with suppliers is often heavy, but it is a challenge to be accepted in every detail, from the materials to the glues to the smallest details. Millions of animals are killed every year and for me it is important to work sustainably at every stage of production, given the enormous impact of our industry “.

Among the items in the capsule collection, which is the one you are most connected to, in a familiar sense?

«I think it’s the regenerated nylon bomber jacket that I took directly from my father’s wardrobe: it’s a timeless garment, which has been reinterpreted in every decade since the 1950s, and extremely genderless! For me it was important to recreate it because it is one of my favorite pieces worn by my father, and in the collection it is a garment of the highest quality craftsmanship, with beautiful embroidery. It is undoubtedly the most iconic garment of the series! ».

What did it mean for you to work with such rich iconography as that of the Beatles?

“I loved working with the Beatles covers not only because they are iconic, but also because they are so varied. Obviously working with such evocative images of a band that made music history is also a risk, because you can’t just take a cover and print it on a T-shirt: I created the collection with the idea of ​​making every member of the Beatles proud of my creations, and let you see all the love I put in this collection. I think that you can see, and that it is important to do so, when clothes bring with them an emotional bond like in this case, giving fashion even more value beyond the simple collaboration with the name of the band ».

This collection appears as a bridge between the 70s and today: which timeless values ​​would you like to be transmitted to today’s generations?

«The Beatles, with their music and beyond, have united millions of people and entire generations, representing a splendid and powerful message. It is an idea that I want to continue to transmit, together with their values, and it is very present in the collection: we can all work together for a better world, if each of us brings his contribution! “.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

Stella McCartney: “Today is another day”

Stella McCartney, the catwalk is animal rights

Stella McCartney lights up Piccadilly Circus celebrating Mother Earth