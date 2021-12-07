Stellantis, 30 billion on software and electrification. Pact with Foxconn for chips

Stla Brain it can be updated like smartphones in Ota mode (over the air) with 30 addressed modules and is much more flexible than the current 10 modules.

It is a service-oriented structure fully integrated with the cloud, connecting the electronic control units inside the vehicle with the introduction of a high-performance central computer that becomes the heart of the car, with fewer chips (and now this is essential), fewer control units scattered around the car in order to manage different functions (from intelligent headlights to Adas. from battery management to air conditioning up to infotainment). With the centralization of the hardware, every function of the car can be implemented via software in a simpler way. This once again disproves the media myth of these issues, ie the equation “auto = smartphone”. No, the car is an enormously more complex object than a “mobile phone” and not only because there are about 8/10 km of cables on board that make up its wiring and dozens of chips, but above all, because the car (it seems granted) is an object that moves and must transport people safely everywhere. And now the software is no longer a foreign body but an integral part of the vehicle.

Stellantis therefore follows the technology strategy of Ota updates (which were Tesla’s flagship) that allow you to solve bugs, introduce new functions and solutions for, for example, the management of the battery of electric cars. A software upgrade can greatly improve the autonomy of a lithium-ion car, all while reducing costs and eliminating downtime in the workshop drastically reduce costs for customers and Stellantis, simplify maintenance for the user and maintain the residual values ​​of the vehicle.

Stla AutoDrive, developed with BMW, it is the level 2, level 2+ and level 3 autonomous driving capability system (from the 5-step SAE table) and will be continuously updated by Ota. It seems clear that Stellantis is with its feet on the ground: no escape forward towards robotaxi and autonomous driving of Level 5, very fashionable fantasy technologies but in fact not achievable in a reasonable time.

Stla SmartCockpit, is the digital architecture, which can be upgraded in Otache, constitutes the user interface of the car and is in fact an emanation from the user side of Stla Brain. The development of new generation interfaces that are not a little ergonomic transposition of smartphone and tablet technologies on the dashboard is crucial because today’s cars on this front, as regards touch interaction and physical and voice commands, are still not ideal. . Indeed they often leave something to be desired. Among other things, an important game is being played on the infotaiment, user interfaces and car and smartphone integration between the car manufacturers and the big names in hitech such as Google or Apple. Manufacturers aim to develop their own systems, but must offer Android Auto and Car Play and in the end users may prefer these integration interfaces with their device because Google maps and voice commands such as Big G’s Assistant, Apple’s Siri win. and Amazon Alexa.