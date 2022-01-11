Stellantis accelerates the transition: Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Rifter and Opel Combo from now on only electric. Same fate for the vans

Just a few days ago we showed you the first fully electric Chysler, and another move by Stellantis towards total electrification. From now on, for private customers, the vans and minivans of the various controlled brands they can only be ordered in the electric version. So goodbye to petrol or diesel engines, which remain in option only for business sales.

It means that for Citron you can only choose -Berlingo And -SpaceTourer, names given to battery-powered versions of popular vehicles. The same goes for the branded twins Peugeot, e-Rifter And e-Traveler, as well as for Opel Combo-e Life, Vivaro-e Combi and also Zafira-e Life.

Practically identical vehicles, but with different brands and non-significant modifications (here for example our test of -Berlingo), are all based on the tried and tested Stellantis platform, the same one also used for electric cars. We therefore find the 100 kW (136 hp) engine, combined with the 50 kWh battery. In the case of larger vans, there is also the option of a 75 kWh battery.

All vehicles therefore also share the charging capacity, with power up to 100 kW in direct current, which allows to reach 80% in about 30 minutes. Also present is the 7.4 kW AC charger.

In the same press release (or rather, in the three different contemporary press releases) Citron and Peugeot speak generically of a step towards electrification and the abandonment of engines that will no longer be convenient in the future. Opel, on the other hand, in addition to anticipating the transition to electric of the new Astra, already announces that by 2024 all its models will have an electrified version, while from 2028 it will only sell electric cars in Europe, exactly the same schedule announced by Chrysler.