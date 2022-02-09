Stellantis, agreement reached with the Government for the Gigafactory of Termoli

The uncertainty about the negotiation, according to what is learned, would have sent the unions in fibrillation, which have begun to press on the Government to arrive quickly to define the agreement. Now, according to reports from La Repubblica, the agreement has been reached and only the signatures are missing.

Stellantis and the Italian Government have reached a agreement for the construction of the Gigafactory in Termoli , the plant where the cells for the batteries for the electric vehicles of the automotive group will be produced. The desire to produce batteries in Italy had been expressed by CEO Tavares during the EV Day which took place in July 2021. Since then the discussions of the Group with the Italian government had begun. On the subject, Tavares had returned to speak just recently, suggesting that the negotiations, however, were still ongoing.

According to what emerged, it would be a 2.5 billion euro project. The Government will support the initiative with € 370 million. Thanks to this investment it will be possible giving a future to the Termoli plant where 2,400 people work today. The factory will therefore be refurbished to be converted to the production of battery cells.

On Wednesday at Palazzo Chigi, Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti will hold a meeting with the Undersecretary for the Presidency, Roberto Garofoli, and colleagues in the Economy, Daniele Franco, in Infrastructure, Enrico Giovannini, in Energy Transition, Roberto Cingolani. This will be the occasion to take stock of the situation of this project. In addition, other measures to support the automotive sector should also be discussed.

The official announcement from Stellantis should arrive next week. The Gigafactory in Termoli will be the third European plant for Stellantis batteries. The other two plants will be built in Germany and France. Although there are not yet the production details of the Italian factory, the annual production capacity should be around 24 GWh.