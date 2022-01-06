Stellantis and Amazon, a new partnership on connected cars and software is underway

Listen to the audio version of the article

Amazon and Stellantis have announced a series of global and multi-year agreements, with the aim of improving the connectivity of the cars, the driving experience and starting a series of electric vehicle supplies. The agreement, which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (Aws) and Amazon Last Mile, will allow the car group led by Carlos Tavares to accelerate its technological transformation towards sustainable mobility. The process will involve vehicle development stages, building connected experiences in the car, and training the next generation of automotive software engineers. Together, the two companies will create a suite of products and services that will integrate with customers’ digital lives, adding value over time through periodic over-the-air (OTA) software updates. “Partnering with Amazon is an integral part of our capability growth roadmap, based on both internal skills development and collaborations with major technology leaders. This partnership will bring meaningful knowledge to one of our key platforms, Stla SmartCockpit,” he said. stated Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “By leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud solutions, we will transform our vehicles into personalized living spaces and improve the overall customer experience. Our cars will become more engaging and sophisticated, valuable even when not driving.” The collaboration sees Amazon’s leadership and innovation in areas such as digital experience, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning on the one hand, and Stellantis engineering excellence and its portfolio of 14 brands, on the other. in line with the strategy identified at the Software Day in December 2021.

STLA SmartCockpit

The two companies will collaborate on software development for the Stla SmartCockpit, which will be operational on millions of vehicles globally starting in 2024. The platform will integrate with users’ digital lives to create a personalized and intuitive in-vehicle experience. This goal will be achieved thanks to applications powered by artificial intelligence that will improve entertainment, navigation, vehicle maintenance, voice assistance provided by Alexa, use of e-commerce platforms and payment services. The Stla SmartCockpit platform will use Amazon products and services specifically developed for Stellantis vehicles, which will have the flexibility to create customized, brand and model-specific features. Drivers will be able to proactively monitor their homes once they travel, thanks to integration with Amazon’s leading security and smart home services. Those who drive a Stellantis group car will be able to manage cars via enabled smart devices, at home or from the Alexa smartphone app. Amazon’s voice assistance system will also offer customized features that will allow you to order accessories, plan maintenance and set the cabin temperature before entering the vehicle.

Collaborative engineering and innovation

As part of a multi-year commitment, Stellantis has selected AWS as the cloud provider of choice for vehicle platforms. Together, the two companies plan to build the next generation of cloud-enabled infrastructure for automotive manufacturing, including for the Stla SmartCockpit. The automotive group plans to migrate its current data pipeline related to brands and regions to the Amazon Group cloud, making use of AWS’s advanced capabilities for scalable and durable streaming of information in real time. By moving to an enhanced data network, Stellantis engineers will be able to use the interface and tools best suited to each project. In addition, the Tavares-led group intends to accelerate time to market for new digital products that leverage AWS machine learning, in order to offer greater customization and more accurate predictive maintenance.

Both companies are involved in the development of “Virtual Engineering Workbench”, a cloud-based product development environment. This will provide automated workflows to manage software development and testing, perform high-performance simulations, provide training on machine learning models, collect and analyze Innovation Hub and Agile-Auto Software and Data Academy

Stellantis recently announced the launch of a software academy for the updating and retraining of existing and new employees. In this context, Stellantis and AWS also plan to launch a new global learning path, called Agile-Auto Software and Data Academy, which will focus on software, data and cloud technology. By 2024, Stellantis will train the AWS-related technology skills of more than 5,000 developers and engineers in order to accelerate its transformation into a data-driven enterprise in the cloud. To further speed up development activities and reduce time to market for new features, the two companies will launch a global network of Innovation Hubs powered by AWS. The new platform will enable both companies to innovate using the breadth and depth of cloud services.