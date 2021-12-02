Stellantis and Brebemi together to test wireless charging on the road

Listen to the audio version of the article

Dynamic induction charging for electric cars is called the “Arena of the Future”. The project was born from the collaboration between Stellantis and Brebemi who together inaugurated the “Arena Del Futuro” circuit built by the company that manages the A35 motorway. 1,050 meters long, the circuit is located in a private area of ​​the motorway, near the Chiari Ovest exit, and is powered by an electrical power of 1 MW. Thanks to Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT), electric vehicles can recharge in mode wireless traveling on wired lanes with an innovative loop system positioned under the asphalt.

Arena of the future

The phases of the project

After the identification of the best technologies related to street electrification and following a phase of development of the circuit – carried out close to the connection that connects Brescia to Milan – the third phase of the project has begun, which involves testing the technologies adopted. The first vehicles – an electric Fiat 500 and an Iveco E-Way Bus – have been equipped to test the system and have already driven several kilometers with encouraging results, the company announced in a statement.

The aim of the project is to demonstrate that the DWPT system represents one of the main candidate technologies to guarantee a process of decarbonisation and environmental sustainability in the mobility sector.

The role of Stellantis

The participation of Stellantis in the experimentation is part of the electrification strategy presented by the Group led by Carlos Tavares during the EV Day of last July 8, with investments planned for approximately 30 billion by 2025 for the electrification of the models and the development of software. .

The challenge is to offer the public not only a fleet of vehicles capable of large ranges and ultra-fast charging speeds, but also an ecosystem of services capable of satisfying customer needs. “This is a state-of-the-art solution to give a concrete answer to both issues, autonomy and recharging, which concern customers,” said Anne-Lise Richard, head of the global e-Mobility Business Unit for Stellantis. Charging cars on the move allows clear advantages in terms of charging times and battery sizing, explained Richard.