Stellantis and the “Arena of the Future”: testing ground for dynamic recharging

The Stellantis Group is the main investor and promoter of this project, whose raison d’être is to research and develop a technology that allows recharging on the move, without stopping. In this way, two of the biggest problems of electric cars, the limited autonomy and the long recharging periods, would be abide by the root.



Stellantis announced on July 8, 2021 an investment in massive electrification, of no less than €30 billion until 2025 and a promise that 70% of sales in Europe by 2030 will be from low-emission vehicles. Apart from financing the development of new and improved electric and electrified vehicles, this money will also go to infrastructure, services and derivative software development.

And precisely, one of the destinations of the same is this project carried out with the collaboration of other companies, government institutions and universities, and which they have decided to baptize “Arena of the Future”. This test field located next to the A35 motorway between Brescia and Milan consists of a semi-oval track of 1,050 meters long and whose characteristic is located just below the asphalt, 11 centimeters below the surface, where the induction charging panels.

Electromagnetic induction is a two-way phenomenon in which, basically, a magnetic field is generated by vary an electric current and vice versa, an electric current is induced by varying a magnetic field, which really interests us in the subject at hand. It is nothing new, since the induction plates in our kitchens take advantage of this, just like many of our mobiles also accept this type of recharge. What’s more, brands like BMW have already launched wireless chargers for their 5 Series plug-in hybrid in the past.

However, the magnitude in this case is on a somewhat larger scale and, as has already been verified in models as disparate as the small fiat 500e or the Iveco E–way bus, the results seem promising according to those responsible. And it is that from the multinational group they affirm that “this technology is adaptable to all vehicles equipped with a special receiver”.

The recharging panels have been developed by the Israeli company ElectReon and they consist of a copper winding through which an electric current is circulated, which, by magnetic induction, recharges the vehicle’s battery. They are capable of providing both static recharging –for example, when a vehicle is stopped at traffic lights– and dynamically, operating at a frequency of 85 kilohertz, a remarkable value compared to that of other applications –from 50 to 60 hertz in the case of mobile phones and similar devices–, but necessary to be able to power a car battery at that distance. The entire installation has a combined power of one megawatt.

The asphalt of the pavement, however, must be treated and maintained in a special way to guarantee an optimal functioning of the system, although different sections have been prepared on the track with four types of pavement in order to monitor the efficiency of each one. In addition, all the road panels are connected to each otheras well as with circulating vehicles to even improve road safety.

If it comes to fruition, this technology would allow increase the proliferation of the electric vehicle, by reducing charging times, increasing autonomy and reducing the economic and visual impact of installing recharging infrastructures. In conjunction with this, manufacturers could afford to incorporate smaller batteries and thus improve the weight, sustainability and price of the electrics.

It is also interesting to know that this system is the first to work with DC, unlike the one developed, for example, by Momentum Dynamics together with Jaguar in the city of Oslo, which uses alternating current. This will allow you to perform inductive charging at typical highway speeds without slowing down, although it is possible that, in the long run, this feature could negatively affect battery life.

It is also curious to know that the works began in November 2021 and the first tests took place the following month, in December. The team of workers took only two days in installing the winding of all the panel sections of the complex.

