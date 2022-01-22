Stellantis: bad reversal, but it’s a buy. Fairytale target

Stellantis changed course after an upward start, closing trades in the red. Focus on the latest news and the CEO’s words: the analysts’ view.

Volatile session today for Stellantis who immediately took the path of earnings, only to then start a movement at a crawl.

Stellantis reverses and closes in red after positive start

The stock has come to reverse course and close the exchanges in red, with a movement in contrast with the Ftse Mib.

After closing yesterday’s session with a drop of about half a percentage point, the stock today immediately placed itself in the positive, and then gradually retreated.

At the end of the day, Stellantis stopped at € 18.794, with a decrease of 1.03% and high trading volumes, given that almost 19 million shares were traded on the market, against the average of about 11 million in the last 30 days. .

It should be noted that the stock has reversed course after reaching a top of € 19.216 in the intraday, lower than the new high for the period marked yesterday at € 19.35.

Stellantis: investment in Factorial completed

Stellantis in the morning announced that through its affiliate, the investment process in Factorial Energy (Factorial) as part of Factorial’s Series D financing cycle, together with other investors.

The funding will be used to further accelerate the electrification process, i.e. the commercial production and diffusion of Factorial’s solid-state battery technology, which is reliable and offers up to 50% more autonomy than current ion technology. of lithium.

“Stellantis is speeding up its electrification process, with 33 electric models currently available and eight battery-powered vehicles arriving over the next 18 months.”

This is what the CEO, Carlos Tavares said, adding: “With our partners, including Factorial, we will rapidly electrify our brand portfolio with safe, sustainable and affordable solutions.”

Stellantis: the interview with CEO Tavares. Focus on the electric

As recently as yesterday, CEO Tavares, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, revealed his skepticism on the electric, speaking of a “technology chosen by politicians, not by industry”.

According to the manager, there were faster and cheaper ways to reduce emissions, bearing in mind that the method chosen does not allow car manufacturers to be creative to come up with different ideas.

Tavares also focused on the costs for manufacturers related to the electrification of cars, which will lead to average productivity increases of 10% per year in five years, against the 2% -3% achieved by the automotive industry in Europe.

Stellantis under the lens of Banca Akros

Commenting on Taveres’ interview, Banca Akros analysts speak of neutral impacts on the stock.

For experts it seems that decarbonisation policies will make European cars more expensive and that the recovery in volumes will take longer than expected.

The bullish view on Stellantis has been confirmed, which deserves a “buy” recommendation for Banca Akros, with a target price of 22 euros.

Stellantis: this is how far you can go for Mediobanca

Even the colleagues of Mediobanca Securities do not see particular repercussions on the action from the statements of the CEO of the group.

For analysts, the next catalyst is the capital markets day on the agenda on 1 March and pending this event, Mediobanca confirms its “outperform” rating, with a target price of 26.1 euros, a value that implies an upside potential of almost 39% compared to the current prices on Piazza Affari.