Stellantis: bad sell-off, why? Buy with a delicious upside

Stellantis collapsed on the Ftse Mib with strong trading volumes: what happened? An excellent opportunity to buy?

Black Friday for Stellantis who was hit by a violent sell-off today, so much so that he occupied the penultimate position in the basket of blue chips.

Stellantis in free fall with very strong volumes

The stock, after having sold about half a percentage point yesterday, literally collapsed today, showing an evident relative weakness compared to the Ftse Mib.

At the end of the session, Stellantis stopped at € 16.462, with a 5.25% sink and very high trading volumes, given that around 21 million shares changed hands, against the average of the last 30 days of around 12 million .

Stellantis collapses with Ford Motors lunge after the accounts

The negative performance of the auto sector at European level in the wake of the sell-off that is hitting Ford Motors, which fell by more than 10% on Wall Street, contributed to the bottom-out of Stellantis.

The American group released the accounts for the fourth quarter, disappointing expectations on all fronts, given that the earnings per share was equal to 0.26 dollars, against the expected 45 cents, while the revenues amounted to 37, 7 billion dollars, against the expectation of a higher figure of 41.2 billion.

The group also reported an EBIT margin in North America of 7.1%, up 220 basis points, with a strong price / mix that more than offset higher raw materials and lower volumes for chip shortage.

EBIT in Europe remains at a loss for the third quarter in a row.

For fiscal 2022, global wholesales volumes are expected to rise by 10% -15%, but the first quarter will still be down year-over-year and on a sequential basis due to known supply problems.

Consolidated EBIT is expected at $ 11.5-12.5 billion, compared to $ 10 billion in 2021.

Stellantis: Equita comments on the directions from Ford

Equita SIM analysts point out that the indications are similar to those of General Motors and believe they are consistent with their assumptions for Stellantis’ 2022 estimates.

The same speak of an adjusted EBIT up 7% year on year, with a positive contribution of recovering volumes and a positive price-mix able to largely offset the cost inflation.

Equita SIM highlights that good profitability on the US market remains the main profitability driver to which Stellantis adds the exploitation of merger synergies.

Stellantis: a great buy. Very attractive target

Meanwhile, the strategy of the Milanese SIM does not change, which reiterates the “buy” recommendation on the share, with a target price of € 22.6, a value that implies an upside potential of over 37% compared to the current prices on Piazza Affari.