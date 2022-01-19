Stellantis: because I don’t believe in the auto sector despite the good ratings

Stellantis NV (MI 🙂 is the car manufacturer born from the merger of FCA and the PSA Group. The company is based in Amsterdam, and controls 14 car brands: among the main ones we find Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot.

Stellantis three-year report: source Evaluation

The budget

The shortage of semiconductors and the increase in the cost of raw materials do not help the auto sector, which records the sixth consecutive month of decline in Europe (-22.8% only in December).

The turnover of Stellantis NV (MI 🙂 follows this trend, with a drop of more than 20% in the three-year period. Even worse is the decline in profit for the year, which fell by over 60% in three years.

Looking at the glass half full, the debt to equity ratio improves from -0.21 to -0.35, while the turnover for 2021 returns towards a positive path in the 150 billion area.

The evaluations

Despite the auto sector, affected by Covid across the board, has lower valuations than other sectors, for Stellantis NV (MI 🙂 the valuations seem quite in line with the potential expressed, as highlighted by the data below:

XP: 23.1 (competitor average 21.9)

PB: 1.37 (competitor average 1.37)

EV / revenues: 0.33 (market average 1.3)

After all, since the minimum of March 2020, the stock has brought home a performance of almost 300%, returning to decidedly more adequate valuations, if anything the problem was before, when a single share was worth just 5 Euros (today it is worth almost 20) .

The graph

The medium-term structure remains bullish (despite the market has recently been correcting), even if the declining volumes of the last few weeks suggest a possible “rest” phase in line with the market. In the event of a descent, the first level to be monitored will be around 17.15 Euros, coinciding with the WMA (30) on the weekly TF.

Stellantis historical chart, source Investing.com

Evaluations

The valuations, obtained through various methodologies, still show an underestimation of the stock, even if in my view, as the auto sector lacks a real “moat” or competitive advantage, the estimates must be resized.

Therefore, applying a DCF model for example, with the following assumptions:

Sales growth down below 5%

Sales margin around 10%

Return on capital invested above 20%

Cost of debt 0.50%

Tax rate 32%

The value per share should be just under 22 Euros (therefore much lower than what is shown by other models, even if still higher than the current price).

Stellantis valuation estimates, source InvestingPRO

Final remarks

After the creation of the new group, I believe that the auto and banking sector will still be subject to new corporate operations (mergers, acquisitions, etc.), so we will probably be able to witness the reduction of players and the creation of ever larger giants.

Stellantis NV (MI 🙂 market share continues to grow across all areas, but this may not be enough in the long term. Even growth in the electricity sector, rather than agreements with tech companies, do not represent “unique advantages” because practically all competitors move in this direction with the same timing if not faster.

Stellantis market shares, Fonte Stellantis

