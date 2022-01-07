Stellantis breaks the Ftse Mib. Here are the reasons for the euphoria

Another session to be framed for Stellantis that even today has enchanted the market, showing off a nice rally and going up for the third session in a row.

The title, after closing yesterday’s session with a progress of more than two percentage points, managed to do even better today.

At the end of the day, Stellantis stopped at intraday highs of € 18.428, with an increase of 4.03% fueled by very lively trading volumes, given that about 20 million shares were traded on the market, against the average of the last 30 days. to just under 11 million.

Stellantis: How US sales did in December

Stellantis catalyzed numerous purchases in the wake of various factors that helped fuel positive sentiment among investors.

After the data on car sales in Italy in December, the focus has shifted to the opposite side of the Atlantic.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, registrations in the United States, which represent the vast majority of volumes in North America and approximately 31% of group volumes in 2020, fell by 18% year-on-year to 411,000 units, an increase of 3% full year at 1.78 million units.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, volumes remain 24% lower due to chip shortage.

The two most profitable brands representing over 80% of volumes performed substantially in line according to Equita SIM analysts.

For Jeep there was a decline of 19% to 174 thousand units, with the first contribution of the new Wagoneer and Gran Wagoneer, while RAM reported a contraction of 16% to 152 thousand units.

Stellantis: Equita SIM comments on US registrations

Equita SIM defines the channel mix as positive: in the fourth quarter of 2021, sales to fleets fell by 8% and sales to retail, analysts estimate to exceed 85% of volumes.

The Milanese SIM believes these data are consistent with compliance with the guidance expected for 2021.

US sales manager Jeff Kommor said “demand continues to be strong and inventory is improving. We expect robust demand and sales volumes to continue in 2022,” but without quantifying it.

The US market SAAR in December remains below 13 million for the fourth month in a row, representing a 24% year-over-year decline, well below the 2021 average of 14.9 million.

Equita SIM’s view does not change, as it reaffirms the “buy” recommendation on Stellantis, with a target price of 22.6 euros.

Stellantis signs several agreements with Amazon

The announcement of a series of global and multi-year agreements signed with Amazon that will transform the driving experience for millions of Stellantis customers also contributed to favoring purchases on the title today.

The new agreement will favor the transition of the mobility sector towards a sustainable future made more efficient by the use of software.

The agreement, which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Last Mile, will enable Stellantis to accelerate its transformation into a sustainable mobility technology company.

The companies will work together to implement Amazon’s technology and software experience across the Stellantis organization.

The process will involve vehicle development stages, building connected experiences in the car, and training the next generation of automotive software engineers.

Together, the two companies will create a suite of products and services that will integrate with customers’ digital lives, adding value over time through periodic over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Stellantis: for the CEO Tavares the title is very cheap

Finally, some statements by the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, who, according to what reported by MFDow Jones, during a virtual chat during the eighth annual conference of Morgan Stanley on the car 2.0 also contributed to helping the purchases. ., said: “the creation of value will be one of the themes of the strategic plan, but what I can say is that Stellantis stocks are now very cheap. It’s my idea”.