Stellantis, Carlos Tavares: new Euro 7 diesel in Pratola Serra

For the first year of the Stellantis Group, the CEO Carlos Tavares he visited two Italian factories, namely those of Termoli and Pratola Serra. During the visit to the Termoli factory, the CEO talked about various issues including that of electrification, expressing a very critical position on the policy that has forced the transition to this form of mobility. We have just talked about this theme recently. Tavares is then went to Pratola Serra where he provided interesting new details of the Group’s strategy. As we know, the new business plan will be officially unveiled on March 1st 2022.

Speaking to the works council steering committee, the CEO of Stellantis has confirmed the Group’s investment of 30 billion euros for electrification, not hiding the ambitious growth targets for the next few years.

We are the fourth world group, our ambition is to excel in the ranking of the great car manufacturers.

Although the Group is working on electrification, there will still be room for traditional engines, including diesel ones. In particular, a new Euro 7 diesel engine called B.B2, currently in an advanced stage of planning. Apparently, in 14-15 months it will be ready to be fitted to Stellantis-branded cars and commercial vehicles. Therefore, we will see the diesel unit inside several cars of the automotive group.

And returning to the topic of electrification, Tavares said that in the short term all the brands of the Stellantis Group will have at least one 100% electric vehicle on the list. To achieve electrification goals, from 2024 production of hybrid and electric vehicles will start at all Stellantis plants.

The arrival of the production of the new diesel engine is certainly good news for the relaunch of the production site in Pratola Serra where components will also be made for electrified cars. Obviously, Tavares continues to be perplexed about the policies “imposed” by the European Union that forcefully push towards electric mobility. A process that could leave out the middle class that might not be able to buy an electric car given the higher costs. For this, as we had recently seen, Tavares asked the world of politics economic support for consumers.