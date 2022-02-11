Stellantis, Copasir: “The national interest at risk, the state enters the capital”

Copasir focuses on the current shareholder composition of Stellantis, judged too biased towards French interests. In its annual report, the Parliamentary Committee for the Safety of the Republic dedicates a specific paragraph to the car (entitled “The automotive sector to be safeguarded”) and highlights the “shift of the center of gravity of the newly formed group on the French side, with repercussions already evident in the related sector connected with the production lines of the Italian plants “. “Moreover, it should be noted that the stake held by the French public shareholder increased after the merger operation” between FCA and PSA“resulting in a distribution of the property other than that previously announced”, adds the committee referring to the shareholding in the hands of the government financial institution Bpifrance, which appears to own 6.5% of the capital and not the 6.2% initially indicated.

The CoP intervenes. Copasir therefore asks that to counterbalance the situation the Italian state intervenes using the same weapons as the French: given that Bpifrance is controlled for about 50% by the Caisse des Depots et Consignations, then Rome should evaluate the entry into the shareholding of the Italian counterpart, the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. “In order to preserve national interests in the automotive industry, the ramifications of which are extremely significant in the national economic panorama – writes the committee -, an interest by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could be assessed, whose possible entry into the industrial group could favor a rebalancing of weights between the French and Italian components, thus protecting technologies and employment “.

The transition. Copasir also calls for greater attention to the ecological transition and its implications for the production chain because “the significant impact on production processes” of electric cars risks causing a “significant downsizing” if not “the abandonment of some industrial lines”. Therefore, for the committee, “the ecological transition process must take place in a non-traumatic way”, especially on the employment front. Also in this case there is a proposal: Copasir believes that the relaunch of the sector can pass from batteries, considered a ” critical element ”in the electrification processes and“ a great opportunity for industrial reconversion ”, provided, however, that the unsuccessful Italian attempt to create a supply chain in solar panels is not replicated. Therefore, the production of batteries could “take the place of those productive sectors destined to a strong downsizing” and “allow compensation on the employment and industrial level”. In this case, “Italy could be a candidate to become the main battery producer on the European market, through the conversion of some production plants operating in sectors with a high environmental impact “.

Evaluate Intel opportunities. The same reasoning concerns semiconductors, given that the supply crisis has “made evident” the strategic importance for Europe of “reaching an adequate level of autonomy” from Asia. “Recently, the US multinational Intel has expressed interest in building a gigafactory in Europe by starting talks also with the Italian government. This is an opportunity to be assessed with the utmost attention both from an economic and employment point of view, and from the strictly strategic point of view linked to the technological autonomy that Europe must vigorously pursue ”, affirms Copasir.