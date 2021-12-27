Business

Stellantis creates new company in Poland

From 3 January the factories Opel and PSA located in southern Poland, which until now were two separate entities, will merge into a new company. In fact, in a few days it will be officially born Stellantis Gliwice who will manage these two important factories that were once owned by Opel and PSA respectively.

Stellantis Gliwice was born from 3 January and will take care of the production of vans

From April 2022 the new company Stellantis Gliwice will take over the production of vans for the brands Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and Opel. The new factory will initially guarantee the production of 50,000 units per year with 2,000 jobs.

The models that will be produced are Peugeot Boxer, Citroen Jumper, Fiat Ducato and Opel Movano. They will take the place of Opel Astra whose production was permanently discontinued last November 30. The newly presented new generation of Opel’s car will be produced in Germany.

Andrzej Korpak, CEO of Opel Manufacturing Poland and PSA Manufacturing Poland says this is one of the most important moments in the history of his company. Production will start exactly next April 4th. When the factory is finally fully operational, 100,000 vans will be produced every year.

Stellantis Logos
Stellantis: The automotive group announces the birth of the new company that will manufacture vans for the Peugeot Fiat, Opel and Citroen brands

Stellantis Gliwice is considered a very important company by the automotive group led by the number one Carlos Tavares which in fact has invested in this project as well 300 million euros. Poland therefore confirms itself as a fundamental country for Stellantis which in the next few years expects to grow by increasing its market shares thanks to the launch of numerous new models. We will therefore see what other innovations will arrive from Poland for the automotive group born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Groupe.

