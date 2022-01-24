Stellantis distorts Europe’s plans: the announcement that everyone has been waiting for arrives

From the words of Tavares, therefore, a positive signal has come, even if the worries for the 2040 deadline do not subside. What will happen to the engine most appreciated by Italians?

The CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares recently visited the Stellantis site in Pratola Serra. More than 10 years after the last visit of the late Sergio Marchionne. A visit that is anything but trivial, because it served Tavares to make a very important announcement regarding the colossus. During his speech, Tavares visited the production departments, reassured the employees and discussed fruitfully with the trade unions. The company’s willingness to relaunch and develop the site would have emerged, through the confirmation of the multi-year industrial plan. With the related economic-productive and employment investments.

The CEO Tavares, therefore, he reassured the trade union representatives, announcing that the company wants to give breath to the plant in terms of volumes for the next few years, albeit the problem of perspective remains following the imposed stop of the production of diesel engines from 2040 on commercial vehicles. from Europe

The CEO then relaunches the Campania factory where 1,714 people work. Just as President John Elkann met Prime Minister Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi. The theme of the prospects of the Italian Stellantis factories and their costs, alongside that of incentives for electric cars, may have been at the center of the meeting.

The “clean” diesel

From the words of Tavares, therefore, a positive signal has come, even if the worries for the 2040 deadline do not subside. The Pratola Serra plant, in the province of Avellino, will be the only one to produce the ‘clean’ diesel engine, the Euro7 B22, for all commercial vehicles of the Stellantis group from 2024.

However, the path for the Gigafactory of batteries for electric cars in Termoli, in Molise, remains to be defined. On the political front, in fact, the League has presented a motion for a national table involving the parliamentarians of the seven regions where car plants and related companies are based. Meanwhile, the news of the sale of 35 million shares for 665 million by the Chinese Dongfeng rebounds from the US which, after the offer, through Bnp Paribas, will keep – as required by the agreements – a 3.3% stake in the capital. by Stellantis.

The road to electrification of the group continues at a rapid pace. Stellantis has completed the investment process in Factorial Energy. A loan that will be used to accelerate the commercial production and diffusion of Factorial’s solid-state battery technology, which offers up to 50% more battery life than current lithium-ion technology.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN >>> Stellantis will bring back the Fiat Punto | The solution could come from Brazil Photo

Meanwhile, production of the new hybrid e-Hybrid versions of the Jeep Compass and Renegade has started in Melfi (Potenza). There the organization of work will be changed from January 24 from the current 15 to 17 weekly shifts.