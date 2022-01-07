Stellantis down, but it’s a must buy. Stellar upside now

Stellantis takes your breath away after three sessions with a strong rise and in the aftermath of the agreement signed with Amazon. All bullish brokers: that’s how far it will go.

Today’s session imposed a setback also for Stellantis who saw the red light go off after three consecutive upward sessions.

Stellantis takes your breath away after three sessions with a strong rise

The stock, after closing yesterday with a 4.03% rally, today lent its side to some profit taking, also thanks to the negative performance of the Ftse Mib.

At the end of the day, Stellantis stopped at € 18.246, with a decrease of 0.99% and high trading volumes, given that more than 14 million shares were traded on the market, above the average of the last 30 days of about 10 , 8 million.

Stellantis: focus on the agreement with Amazon

Stelantis defended himself today better than the Ftse Mib, thanks also to the latest news that arrived yesterday.

The group has announced a series of global and multi-year agreements involving Amazon Devices, (SW and Alexa-based smart devices), Amazon Web Services (cloud solutions) and Amazon Last Mile (urban delivery solutions) to enable Stellantis to accelerate creation of a suite of products and services with software that can be updated over the air, in line with the strategy presented on the occasion of the Software Day last December.

Mobile Drive, the joint venture established in 2021 by Stellantis and Foxconn to develop innovative digital cockpits and customized connected services, will also be used to create the SmartCockpit, operational on millions of vehicles globally starting from 2024.

Stellantis under the lens of Equita SIM

Among the objectives declared at Software Day, Equita SIM analysts recall that Stellantis had talked about capex at 30 billion euros by 2025, of which 15% -20% for software.

An additional turnover of 4 billion euros in 2026 was also indicated, less than 3% of turnover, with 26 million cars connected and 20 billion in 2030, with 34 million cars connected.

Equita SIM analysts say that at present they have not included this potential upside in their assessment.

Meanwhile, the bullish view of the Milanese SIM remains unchanged, which has a “buy” recommendation on Stellantis, with a target price of 22.6 euros.

Stellantis: Banca Akros and Intesa Sanpaolo also say buy

Also today, Banca Akros reiterated the “buy” rating, with a target price of 22 euros on the share, after the agreement with Amazon which, according to analysts, lays the foundations for an accelerated introduction of software services on Stellantis vehicles.

Intesa Sanpaolo is also betting on the stock, which today renewed its invitation to buy, with a fair value of 24.1 euros.

The agreement with Amazon for the experts is further confirmation of the fact that the company is going at full speed and is pursuing its path towards sustainable mobility “.

Intesa Sanpaolo reiterates its positive view on Stellantis in light of its interesting assessment, indicating that the next catalyst is the industrial plan that will be presented by the group on 1 March.

Stellantis: Kepler Cheuvreux’s new target is fabulous

Finally, good news for the stock also came today from Kepler Cheuvreux who, on the one hand, reiterated the “buy” recommendation, with a target price raised from 27 to 30 euros, a value that implies an upside potential of over 64% compared to at current prices.

The broker reiterates his clear conviction regarding the suggested buy for Stellantis.