Stellantis down, but it’s a winning buy. Upside takes your breath away

With today’s session, the lights went to red for Stellantis too, who, after two brilliant days, is giving way to profit taking.

Stellantis brakes after two rally sessions

As recently as yesterday, the stock rallied by 3.5%, replicating the performance of the eve, and today falls in line with the Ftse Mib.

In the last few minutes, Stellantis is at € 16.736, with a decline of 0.81% and over 5.8 million shares traded on the market so far, against the average of the last 30 days of around 13 million.

Stellantis: potential upside, but diluted over time

Equita SIM analysts today turned on a beacon on Stellantis, reporting the main ideas that emerged from yesterday’s software day.

The Milanese SIM believes that the development of the Software strategy represents an upside, for the exploitation from 2024 of 3 common platforms for the 14 brands in the portfolio and the scale effect deriving from the potential volumes.

However, the benefits will only be seen in the medium / long term and will require investments of around 5 billion euros over the next 4 years.

Stellantis: ideas from Software Day

As for the ideas from yesterday’s presentation, analysts highlight that the internal development strategy was decided as the SW is considered a core asset; however, partnerships are envisaged to accelerate its implementation, such as those existing with Waymo, BMW and Foxconn.

Of the 30 billion euros of capex expected by 2025, 15% -20% will be for the SW and the rest for electrification.

Currently 12 million connected cars generate a turnover of 400 million euros, less than 1% of the group’s total and are profitable.

As indicated in the press release, the goal is to reach a turnover of 4 billion in 2026, less than 3% of turnover, with 26 million connected cars and 20 billion in 2030, with 34 million connected cars.

“Strongly accretive” margins are expected, but not quantified and Equita SIM analysts believe that this indication refers to the end of the plan, while in 2026 they believe that development costs may still weigh.

These estimates do not include the expected benefits from collaborating with Waymo for level 4/4 + autonomous driving after 2030.

The split of the contribution between the 5 pillars (Services & Subscriptions, Features On Demand, Data as a Service & Fleet Services, Vehicle Pricing & Resale Value, Service Retention & Cross-Selling) was not provided; the first 2 will in any case grow more than proportionally.

Stellantis under the lens of Equita SIM

Cost savings of € 1.1 billion are expected by 2030, mostly in the final part of the period according to Equita SIM analysts.

Finally, it should be noted that a non-binding memorandum of understanding was also signed with Foxconn for the supply from 2024 of 80% and more of the necessary chips, simplifying the supply chain.

The presentation of the first business plan is expected on March 1, 2022 and in the meantime Equita SIM analysts maintain a bullish view on Stellantis, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of 22.6 euros.

Stellantis: the view of Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca Akros

Intesa Sanpaolo is also betting on the stock, which today reiterated the “buy” rating, with a target price of 24.1 euros.

According to analysts, long-term goals are more difficult to predict and therefore include in the current assessment at this stage.

For Intesa Sanpaolo, Stellantis’ decision to strengthen the software strategy was positive, highlighting that the real challenge is execution and competition from other auto manufacturers and new entrants.

The colleagues of Banca Akros, commenting on the indications coming from Stellantis Software Day, talking about positive but obvious news.

In any case, the strategy of the analysts who reiterated the “buy” recommendation on the stock, with a fair value of 22 euros, does not change.

Stellantis: for Kepler Cheuvreux can fly up to 25 euros

Finally, bullish indications for Stellantis come from Kepler Chuvruex who invites them to buy with a target price of 25 euros, a value that implies an upside potential of almost 50% compared to the current prices on Piazza Affari.

According to analysts, the software strategy announced yesterday must be seen in complete connection with that of detailed electrification by Stellantis in July.