Stellantis drops the first ace at CES: the beautiful electric Airflow [cugina delle nuove Alfa e Lancia]
T.avares has explained several times, in recent months, how i count software and “cool” functions in the cockpit, to make the cars of the Stellantis brands successful on a common electric platform. We are all curious and the first to be seen, in a Salone for now, is Airflow, presented at CES 2022.
An electric car prototype with clean shapes, for relaunch Chrysler but which conceals systems potentially common to the new electric Alfa Romeo and Lancias, as well as the entire line of ex-PSA models.
Cubic centimeters? No, Brain
Qhis electric crossover seems to be a price list from 2025, in three years. We can therefore make the parallel with Europe and the usual notes of which for now we only see graphic renderings. The Americans have it to touch, their electric Stellantis which boasts the systems developed with all digital partners of the ex-Fiat group (see Amazon, but also Foxconn and others). So let’s get used to talking about new levels for STLA Brain, more than cubic capacity and power to the wheel, for the next electric cars on the way. Will the Alfa GTV heir or the new Lancia Delta be more “brilliant”?
Fun and remote work
Land functions digital reign supreme at CES in Vegas and it is fitting that Stellantis debuted, at least as a demo, the first car from them and not in Europe. They affect the mega display (six elements) in the SmartCockpit, which will attract the attention of passengers and, hopefully not too much as long as the cars are to be driven, that of the driver.
Juicy services in the environment minimalist, even professional ones (see cameras and integrated devices for making video conferences). Many, customized, that can be integrated with mobile devices to do anything with them (better than with the home PC or with the smartphome?) And of which we have no details now, but they are obvious to wait in so much hardware, perhaps for a fee (and there is the plus of loyalty, as well as economic).
2 motors
V.Ending to the dynamic part, the Chrysler Airflow, allows autonomous driving assistance Level 3 but if you press the pedal fully freely, the two electric motors deliver 203 hp each.
The promised range is consistent with rivals of the moment: 560/640 km. Potentially the medium STLA platform accommodates batteries up to 104 kW. A similar car with a brand native to the Old Continent is expected at the next European International Motor Show, to be discovered which one.