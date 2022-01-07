Stellantis drops the first ace at CES: the beautiful electric Airflow [cugina delle nuove Alfa e Lancia]

Land functions digital reign supreme at CES in Vegas and it is fitting that Stellantis debuted, at least as a demo, the first car from them and not in Europe. They affect the mega display (six elements) in the SmartCockpit, which will attract the attention of passengers and, hopefully not too much as long as the cars are to be driven, that of the driver.

Juicy services in the environment minimalist, even professional ones (see cameras and integrated devices for making video conferences). Many, customized, that can be integrated with mobile devices to do anything with them (better than with the home PC or with the smartphome?) And of which we have no details now, but they are obvious to wait in so much hardware, perhaps for a fee (and there is the plus of loyalty, as well as economic).