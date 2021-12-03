Stellantis, dynamic induction charging is reality – Mobility

The project “Arena Of The Future” passes from paper to reality. In fact, the circuit created by the A35 Brebemi, a direct motorway link between Brescia and Milan, in collaboration with Stellantis and other international partners, public institutions and universities, which will have the task of field testing the revolutionary dynamic induction electric charging.

After identifying the road electrification technologies and fine-tuning the circuit, phase 3 of the project now begins, focused on piloting the technology in use. The inauguration of the 1,050-meter circuit was successful. Located in a private area of ​​the A35 motorway near the Chiari Ovest exit, is powered with an electrical power of 1 MW. The Arena of the Future is now ready to field test the innovative technology used to charge electric vehicles when they are driven on the circuit. To do this, the first vehicles (Nuova 500 and Iveco E-Way bus) were set up to test the system and have already traveled many kilometers, with more than encouraging results. The goal is to demonstrate how the DWPT system (Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer) – the main feature of “Arena del Futuro” – is proving to be one of the best candidates in giving immediate and concrete answers regarding the requirements of decarbonisation and environmental sustainability in the mobility sector.

The participation of Stellantis a this project is therefore part of the electrification strategy illustrated by the Company on the occasion of the EV Day of 8 July 2021. The main objective is to offer customers not only cutting-edge vehicles, with great autonomy and ultra-fast charging speeds, but also an ecosystem of services able to satisfy all the needs of an increasingly demanding clientele. By 2025, Stellantis plans to invest over 30 billion euros in electrification and software development, with the aim of supporting decarbonisation plans and simultaneously guaranteeing “best-in-class” customer satisfaction, worldwide.

Using DWPT, electric vehicles can be recharged “wireless”, guiding them in wired lanes with an innovative system of curves installed under the asphalt. This technology can be adapted to all vehicles equipped with a special “receiver”, which transfers the incoming energy from the road infrastructure to the battery, aiming for a “zero emission” mobility system. At the same time, the advanced connectivity based on IOT (Internet of Things) technologies will guarantee maximum road safety, made possible by the constant dialogue between the motorway and the vehicles on it. The road surface will also be optimized to make it more durable without altering the efficiency and effectiveness of the inductive charge. This project is the first example of collaborative innovation for “zero emission” mobility of people and goods. A35 Brebemi-Aleatica and Stellantis – together with ABB, Electreon, FIAMM Energy Technology, IVECO, IVECO Bus, Mapei, Pizzarotti, Politecnico di Milano, Prysmian, TIM, University of Roma Tre and Parma, Fire Brigade and Traffic Police – are now an important and extremely concrete step with “Arena del Futuro”.