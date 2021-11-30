Stellantis electric cars receive more range. Here are the three ways they did it

The group Stellantis, born from the union of PSA and FCA, announced a increase in autonomy for its electric cars built on the multi-energy platform e-CMP. Officially, the latest to receive this update are Opel’s cars, that is Stroke-e And Mokka-e, which respectively rise to 359 km and 338 km according to the WLTP cycle.

A few days ago the same news was also communicated for Peugeot e-208 And and-2008, for which the increase in range – not surprisingly – is of the same magnitude, about 7%. The e-208 will therefore go up to 362 km, while the e-2008 up to 342 km. Same situation for the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, which passes at 341 km, according to the press release also thanks to the experimentation in Formula E, thanks to the DS Techeetah team.

It will be almost impossible to tell the new cars from the old ones, but in fact they will be different cars at heart, as Stellantis has introduced minor tweaks to achieve the aforementioned improvements. The first change concerns the tires supplied, which now they will be class A + for 16 “and 17” wheels. The lower rolling resistance will make you travel further.

We then move on to the more technical changes, with a new air conditioning system, with a better heat pump, but above all with a external humidity sensor. The software will thus be able to better balance operation based on climatic conditions.

As for the powertrain, however, there will be no changes, and the 100 kW electric motor and the 50 kWh gross battery will remain on all cars. The improvement here is about the transmission, which will have a different ratio, for a higher yield at high speeds. As this is a profound mechanical modification, it is very unlikely that the new components can be offered as a retrofit even for old cars.

The only two electric cars of the Group that are not affected for now are the 500 Electric and the Citroën ë-C4. The latter uses the same platform and it is therefore likely that the increase in autonomy will also come for the French sedan. The iconic Italian car, on the other hand, is a separate project, born for the most part before the merger, and which therefore has a life of its own.