Stellantis – Factorial Energy: investment completed

TURIN. Stellantis has completed the investment process in Factorial Energy as part of Factorial’s Series D financing cycle, together with other investors. The funding will be used to accelerate the commercial production and roll-out of Factorial’s solid-state battery technology, which is proven to be reliable and offers up to 50% more battery life than current lithium-ion technology.

«Stellantis is proceeding at full speed in its electrification process, with 33 electric models currently available and eight battery-powered vehicles arriving in the next 18 months – declared Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – With our partners, including Factorial, we will electrify quickly our portfolio of brands with safe, sustainable and affordable solutions “.

During the Ev Day, held in July 2021, Stellantis announced the goal of introducing the first competitive solid-state battery technology by 2026. “We continue to move fast towards the goal of providing our customers with solid-state battery technology on a large scale for the automotive sector,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial Energy. “This funding will allow us not only to advance research and development, but also to optimize the size of our team and invest in new plants to guide commercial production.” Factorial is building a state-of-the-art pilot production facility that will enable large-format cell fabrication to be implemented and batteries for customer testing. The plant will be located in New England and construction is expected to commence in early 2022.

“Since we successfully developed the first 40 amp-hour solid-state battery in 2021, there have been numerous tests,” continued Huang. “We therefore look forward to making the batteries available to our customers so that they can conduct further rigorous testing for validation to the next level.”

Factorial’s technology offers a high level of operational safety and extends driving range by up to 50 percent, thus achieving two key objectives for broad-spectrum adoption by consumers. Its drop-in compatibility with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure reduces costs; it also decreases the complexity of switching to a different battery technology for car manufacturers. In late 2021, the company announced that it has entered into joint battery development and marketing agreements globally with Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Hyundai, three of the top 10 automotive manufacturers. Factorial’s advancements are based on Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (Fest), which uses a proprietary solid electrolyte material. This ensures safe and reliable cell performance thanks to high voltage, high capacity electrodes at room temperature. Earlier this year, Factorial became the first company to hit the 40 amp-hour benchmark with a solid-state cell at room temperature, thus demonstrating the scalability of the electrolyte Fest.