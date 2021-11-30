Stellantis focuses on solid state batteries. Agreement with Factorial Energy

It is a company based in Woburn, Massachusetts, which is working on the development of this technology. The agreement provides that the two companies will work together to implement these batteries on cars. The deal also includes a strategic investment by Stellantis.

During the EV Day in July, Stellantis , speaking of his ambitious electrification plan, he had said than in 2026 would introduce the technology of solid state batteries . On this point, however, no other particular details had emerged. Finally, now, something more is known about this project. The Group, in fact, has announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Factorial Energy .

Stellantis says that Factorial has created a technology that focuses on the problems that hinder the spread of electric cars namely autonomy and security. This company has developed batteries which, without any increase in cost, they offer 20% to 50% more autonomy for recharging and greater safety than traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company’s proprietary FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) technology uses a solid electrolytic material that guarantees safe and reliable performance thanks to high-capacity cells with cathode and anode materials. The FEST electrolyte has been successfully applied in 40Ah cells, operates at room temperature and can use most of the existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment.

Stellantis, therefore, has unveiled its plans for solid-state batteries, a technology that several car manufacturers are betting on. On paper, in fact, they will allow electric cars to make an important leap forward. If the deadlines are respected, at the beginning, these accumulators will join the “traditional” ones. It will certainly take some time to “run in” the technology and make it available on all models.

Factorial is not only working with Stellantis on this field. This company, in fact, has also entered into a similar agreement with Hyundai and Kia. Given the great ferment that exists on solid-state batteries, it will be very interesting to follow the evolution of all these projects to understand how in a few years they will actually be introduced inside the new generation electric cars. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, commented:

Our investment in Factorial and other authoritative partners specializing in battery development increases the speed and agility needed to adopt cutting-edge technologies for our electric vehicle portfolio. Initiatives like this will shorten time to market and make the transition to solid-state technology more cost-effective.

Siyu Huang, co-founder and CEO of Factorial Energy, added: