Stellantis, for AD Tavares electrification cost “beyond the limits” From Reuters

by Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) – External pressures on auto groups to accelerate the transition to electric could put industry jobs and vehicle quality at risk as companies struggle to manage higher production costs.

This is the alarm raised by the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares, according to which the costs of the electric transition “are beyond the limits” of what the automotive industry can bear, despite governments and investors pushing for an acceleration.

“What has been decided is to impose electrification on the auto industry which involves 50% additional costs compared to a conventional vehicle,” Tavares said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

“There is no way for us to be able to pass this 50% of additional costs on to end customers, most of the middle class would not be able to support it.”

Auto manufacturers could raise prices and reduce volumes or accept lower profit margins, the CEO explains. But both avenues would lead to cuts, with unions in Europe and North America already sounding the alarm about tens of thousands of jobs at risk in the industry.

According to Tavares, manufacturers need time to test and refine new technologies. Speeding up the process “will prove counterproductive. It will cause quality problems and lead to all sorts of problems,” explains Tavares.

Stellantis, continues the Portuguese manager, aims to avoid cuts through a more sustained increase in productivity in the sector.

“In the next five years we have to digest a 10% increase in productivity per year (…) in an industry where we normally travel between 2 and 3%,” says Tavares.

“The future will tell us who will be able to digest all this and who will fail,” he continues. “We are taking the sector to its limits.”

The cost of battery-powered vehicles will drop and analysts predict that in the second half of this decade it will align with that of traditional vehicles.

Like other large mainstream groups, Stellantis feels pressure from competitors like Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 or other purely electric start-ups like Rivian.

All-electric carmakers are much smaller in terms of sales and employees. But at the same time, investors for example give Tesla and Rivian higher market valuations than Stellantis, which also boasts popular and profitable brands such as Jeep and Ram among its brands.

Added to this are public policies to reduce emissions. The European Union, California and several other administrations have decided to end sales of combustion vehicles by 2035. The United Kingdom even by 2030.

According to Tavares, governments should now shift the focus of environmental policies towards the energy industry and towards the development of the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles.

Stellantis, born in early 2021 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler (MI 🙂 and of the Peugeot group, is on the right path to achieve the goal of cost reduction, when fully operational, for over 5 billion euros a year, through the efficiency of its activities, then affirms the CEO .

The group launched its electrification challenge this summer by announcing investments of 30 billion euros by 2025, through which to develop new electrical architectures, build plants for the construction of batteries and to secure raw materials and technologies.

“We can still invest and consolidate in the value chain,” he says. “More (investments) could come in the near future.”

