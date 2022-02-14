Stellantis, Giorgetti: “More support for the car, soon the agreement for the gigafactory in Termoli”

Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister for Economic Development, launches a tough attack on some controversial measures of past governments, such as the Superbonus, and asks for more resources for some industrial sectors, such as the car industry, which are subjected to strong pressure. “Let us ask ourselves what the state can do in the face of the digital and energy revolution or the shock that affects the automotive sector, which must leave the traditional endothermic models. Instead we give money to billionaires to renovate their fifth holiday homes. Laughs the whole world” , says the minister in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “In the meantime, we risk spreading unemployment in the industry displaced by the imposition of switch to electric cars by 2035. If there are tens of billions to redesign industrial supply chains, great. But if not, what are we doing? We drug certain sectors and leave others to languish, those strategic for Italy ”.

Agree with Tavares. Giorgetti also agrees with the opinion expressed by Carlos Tavaresmanaging director of Stellantis, on the transition to electricity imposed by European politics: “I think like Tavares. CO2 must be abated, yes. But there is no industrial evaluation, on the technological sovereignty and strategic autonomy of Europe. In all this fever for the car electricity, who supplies the raw materials is China. It is there that controls a large part of lithium, cobalt and silicon. It means putting the first manufacturing sector in Europe in the hands of others, far from us. Is it possible that no one thinks about it? ” . “We are for the principle of zero emissions, but on the basis of technological neutrality”, adds the minister. “Hydrogen can become competitive. And in Italy we have patents among the most advanced in biofuels. Why is it not recognized? And even the hybrid car, which we don’t like now, can play a role. Especially in the absence of an adequate network of Charging columns. With this ideological and ethical fury for the electricity, we risk our own goal “.

We need an industrial policy. Giorgetti therefore emphasizes the need to launch an industrial policy to facilitate the transition and the measures being studied by the government, starting with incentivesalready the subject of a recent inter-ministerial meeting, to get to the agreement for the gigafactory announced by Stellantis in its engine factory in Molise. “First of all we must reintroduce incentives to activate the market for all environmentally friendly vehicles, not just electric”, explains the representative of the League. “Then we are very close, a matter of a few days, to signing for the gigafactory of Termoli where Stellantis will make the batteries. But the new electricity supply chain will still require half the manpower employed today by the traditional one. Automotive companies must be helped to reconvert by making program agreements and development contracts available. But they are too slow, bureaucratic tools. This sector must be heavily financed, we have already asked the Ministry of Economy. “In this regard Giorgetti stresses the need to encourage aggregations and entry into the electricity supply chains, including the phase of battery recycling or the production of Finally, when asked about possible criticisms of a position against the green and anti-European transition, the minister is quite clear in reiterating his positions: “Defending the climate is necessary and Europe is our resource. But I cannot accept that the price is millions of unemployed, with very serious social and therefore political consequences “.