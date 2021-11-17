Stellantis has decided the future of Opel factories – Auto World

The future of the German factories is outlined more clearly Opel. No spin-offs on the horizon for the sites of the House of Lightning present in their homeland, with production also restarting in Eisenach starting next month January. The leaders of the group anticipated the next moves of the brand Stellantis, who control the Ruesselsheim brand, during a meeting with the IG Metall trade union, a summit requested by the workers’ representatives after fears about the future of the brand which arose following the production stoppages in recent weeks.

The executives of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA would have reassured Opel employees also on the front of the lines and models that are assembled in Germany, including the Grandland, whose production had been temporarily diverted to the French site due to the closure from Eisenach since last September. Stellantis would have confirmed that Opel’s SUV will return to active production in Germany and that the Eisenach factory will be the only one to take care of the assembly. which was temporarily produced in France when Eisenach closed in September, will be produced exclusively in the German factory starting in 2022. In recent weeks, German unions and various politicians had pointed the finger at the group that controls Opel, accusing it of not having clarified the industrial plans for the brand, in particular for the factories in Ruesselsheim and Eisenach.

It initially appeared that Stellantis was intent on divide the production structure to make it more flexible but the information gathered during the last interview with the workers’ representatives seems to rule out this maneuver. “Outsourcing and the dissolution of Opel were avoided and employment was secured. I hope that the management will guide the company in a more constructive and transparent way in the future, from now on “Joerg Koehlinger, representative of the IG Metall union, said in an interview with Automotive News Europe. Alarm returned therefore for Opel, at least for the moment.