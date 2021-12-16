Stellantis in rally with the rumors. It’s buy with a fabulous upside

Stellantis stands out on the Ftse Mib, with the focus on some press rumors. For Intesa Sanpaolo it is to be bought: this is how far it can run.

The braking recorded by the Ftse Mib, which halved the initial advantage, does not seem to impact that much on the performance of Stellantis who continues to travel strongly, conquering the second position in the basket of blue chips.

Stellantis in rally, among the best of the Ftse Mib

The stock, after closing yesterday’s session with a slight gain of 0.28%, today jumps forward and in the last few minutes is at € 16.826, with a 3.13% rally and over 9.2 million shares treated, against the average of the last 30 days of almost 13 million.

Stellantis: rumor about reorganization credited to consumption

Stellantis is well bought in the wake of some press rumors that the group may soon reorganize its consumer credit business.

Stellantis is present in this sector with FCA Bank (joint venture with Credit Agricole), Banque PSA and Opel Financial Services.

Stellantis: for Intesa Sanpaolo it is a buy. Very tempting upside

Intesa Sanpaolo analysts believe the reorganization is more than reasonable expected from the market.

The bullish strategy on Stellantis does not change, which for Equita SIM deserves a “buy” recommendation, with a target price of € 24.1, a value that implies an upside potential of approximately 43% compared to the current prices on the Milan Stock Exchange.