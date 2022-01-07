Stellantis presents the first electric Chrysler. Will the new Lancia, Alfa Romeo and the others be like this? | CES 2022

a brand that is now not very popular in Europe, but Chrysler continues to be an important asset for the Stellantis Group, as it is always perceived as a premium brand in the United States, or at least so the management would like. therefore a good choice to use Chrysler to show the first signs of electrification, something that the house born from FCA And PSA has done the past few days at CES of Las Vegas.

Let’s find out how Airflow, electric sedan, currently a prototype, which anticipates the brand’s first battery-powered car, which will arrive in 2025, to then have the entire 100% electric range by 2028. Although the exterior lines are modern, they are clearly inspired by the stylistic features seen so far for Chysler. But perhaps the most important aspect concerns the interior.

Here we have a decisive break with the past, with the privilege of simple lines, minimalism, and the usual triumph of displays, even for passengers. The central screen is also a clear reference to current fashions, with the choice of keeping it detached from the dashboard. For these details there are no references to the past, and for this reason the prototype could also be an anticipation of what we will see in the Group’s cars in the future.

We already know that the electric will arrive on the whole range, and in particular we are talking about the transformations of historical European brands such as Launch, Alfa Romeo, Opel and the French ex-PSA. In all cases there will have to be a clean break with the old-fashioned design, with a farewell to physical controls – at least most of them – and new interiors more in line with current demand.

For Europeans, the choices applied to American cars always seem unimportant, but in this case Chrysler may have provided us with an unexpected teaser of future implications for the brands of the Old Continent. At a functional level it is already known that the components will be shared, and in fact in the official statement Stellantis mentions STLA SmartCockpit, the foundation of infotainment for future cars. There is also talk of level 3 assisted driving, the STLA AutoDrive, and OTA updates (which now seems almost obvious, but which the houses still announce as great news).

Probably the least important part, because it is subject to constant change, is the powertrain. Chrysler Airflow obviously based on the STLA platform, with battery in the center of the floor, and two electric motors, one per axle, of 150 kW each. We have no data on the battery, except that the estimates are of a range of up to 640 km.