Stellantis ready to repay the loan with Sace guarantee in advance. Which included commitments on plants and personnel in Italy





As has been speculated for some time, according to the agency Bloomberg Stellantis is ready to return the loan of 6.3 billion issued in March 2020 by Intesa Sanpaolo a FCA And 80% guaranteed by Sace. The indiscretion comes on the day when the group born from the FCA-PSA merger announces its intention to increase its stake in the Chinese joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group. Against the public guarantee, which brought with it particularly favorable conditions, a commitment to use resources to pay suppliers and personnel of the Italian factories and “managing employment levels through trade union agreements”. In addition to the stop a dividends and buyback of own shares.

Last summer the automotive group chaired by John Elkann had signed a new € 12 billion syndicated revolving credit line with a group of banks, explaining that it would replace the previous credit lines of Psa for 3 billion euros e FCA for 6.25 billion.

Read Also Stellantis and Sole24Ore replace state loans with less advantageous loans. And they get rid of the constraints on restructuring and relocation

The number one of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, has for some time been a tug-of-war with the Italian government from which it continues to urge more incentives, complaining that producing the electric cars “Taxes” from the EU cost 50% more than traditional ones and more than the production costs in Italy Italian plants they are higher than those of other countries, so decisions will have to be made at the end of 2022. A few days ago, surprisingly, the manager announced that the agreement to create a new one in Termoli gigafactory for electric car batteries it is not yet closed: they are still in progress “negotiations“With the executive. On the public aid requested in exchange for the investment.