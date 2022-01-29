Stellantis repays the 6.3 billion loan in advance

WITH A YEAR IN ADVANCE – The group Stellantis confirms that the Italian companies of the group have returned one year in advance on maxi-loan of € 6.3 billion. The funds, obtained in June 2020 by the then FCA Italy, were issued by Intesa Sanpaolo with a public guarantee of 80% of Sace (the investee insurance-financial company of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti), as part of the Liquidity Decree. The credit line was used by Stellantis in the midst of the pandemic to pay the salaries of workers, suppliers and planned investments in the structures only on Italian soil.

SAVINGS ON INTERESTS – The original maturity of the loan was set for March 2023. But with the prepayment of the debt, the Stellantis it can save on part of the interest, as well as demonstrate the solidity and liquidity of the group. A move that allows the giant born from the merger between FCA and PSA to continue with others investment projects, such as the reorganization and relaunch of the presence of its brands in China. Indeed, it appears that Stellantis intends to acquire a majority stake in the joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).