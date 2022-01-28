Stellantis repays the loan in advance with the Sace guarantee. Farewell to the commitments on plants and personnel in Italy

As has been assumed for some time, Stellantis repaid the loan of 6.3 billion issued in March 2020 by Understanding St. Paul to Fca Italy And 80% guaranteed by Sace. The news was confirmed on Friday, after rumors published Thursday by Bloomberg just on the day when the group born from the FCA-PSA merger announced its intention to increase its stake in the Chinese joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group. In the face of the public guarantee, which brought with it particularly favorable conditions, FCA was there committed to using resources to pay suppliers and personnel of the Italian factories and “managing employment levels through trade union agreements”. In addition to the stop a dividends and buyback of own shares. Now the automotive group chaired by John Elkann has hands free.

Last summer Stellantis had signed a new syndicated revolving credit line of 12 billion euros with a group of banks, explaining that it would replace the previous credit lines of Psa for 3 billion euros e FCA for 6.25 billion.

The refund comes as the number one of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, has an ongoing tug-of-war with the Italian government from which it continues to urge more incentives, complaining that producing the electric cars “Taxes” from the EU cost 50% more than traditional ones and more than the production costs in Italy Italian plants they are higher than those of other countries, so decisions will have to be made at the end of 2022. A few days ago, surprisingly, the manager announced that the agreement to create a new one in Termoli gigafactory for electric car batteries it is not yet closed: they are still in progress “negotiations“With the executive. On the public aid requested in exchange for the investment.