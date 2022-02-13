Stellantis sells the Fiat building in via Nizza to Reply- Corriere.it

from Andrea Rinaldi

The sale is subject to the exercise of the right of pre-emption by the Superintendency. The building bound by the architectural heritage. Confrontation to reopen the Lingotto track to the public

Not even six months were hung, the sign for sale outside the Fiat building in via Nizza 250. Stellantis had put it on the market in July last summer, after its offices had gradually emptied: the desks of the managers were moved to Mirafiori, as well as the press office, while John Elkann, president of Exor and first of FCA and then of Stellantis, already in 2019 – seven months after the death of Sergio Marchionne – had preferred to move to the Agnelli Foundation in via Giacosa. In recent weeks, the Rizzante family’s Reply (ceo Tatiana sits on the board of Gedi, publisher of The Republic And The print, subsidiary of Exor of the Elkann-Agnelli-Nasi family). The sale to the hi-tech multinational is subject to the exercise of the right of pre-emption by the Superintendency of Architectural Heritage, as the property is bound by the Ministry of Dario Franceschini. It is in fact a so-called conditional transaction.

Designed by Matt Trucco In recent days, signs indicating the new ownership have already been posted on the gate and porters have begun to move the furniture, chairs and computers of the Reply programmers from the open space of the Lingotto to the rooms with the blue doors of the historic building designed by Giacomo Matt Trick. Bit, artificial intelligence and algorithms where once cars were designed and Gianni Agnelli (retired to enjoy his retirement) and Sergio Marchionne received guests; the manager in the pullover had his office on the fourth floor in room 26. The building, built between 1917 and 1926, was part of the Lingotto complex and housed the canteen, administration and industrial relations of the former Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino. It was the headquarters of the Turin company from 1923 to 1939. In 1998 the general management with Fiat, Fiat Geva, Fiat I&CS, Fiat International and Fiat moved from corso Marconi to via Nizza, after the restoration of Gabetti and Isola (the Venetian in larch). With the sale of the building, every memory of the old Turin colossus of Italian industrialism disappears from the center. The building therefore followed the desertification and then the change of use of other Fiat buildings in the city: the factory in Corso Dante 102, the first to be built in Turin in March 1900, today the historic Fiat center; the Fiat Pupil School of Corso Dante 103; the Fiat Ferroviaria in corso Rosselli, transformed into a supermarket; Fiat Engineering, between Corso Peschiera and Corso Ferrucci; the Lingotto, from factory to shopping center. Stellantis – as Fiat is called after the metamorphosis that saw it merging with Chrysler in FCA and then with Groupe Psa – in Turin it only resists Mirafiori, after the closure of the Maserati plant in Grugliasco.

Under discussion to reopen the Lingotto track Meanwhile, a few steps from the Fiat building, the Lingotto consortium – which still includes Stellantis, Comune, Politecnico, Universit, Otto Gallery and Ipi – will meet next week to decide how and when to reopen the famous High line: the track transformed into in fact, the garden by architect Camerana was closed after three weeks of tests during Artissima which brought 10,000 visitors, says Camerana, also president of the consortium. But there is a safety problem for the public: for example, preventing access to the parabolic curves and anyone throwing material at the bottom. And above all of sharing these costs. On the other hand, we are a condominium – comments Camerana -. At the moment we are defining the management, which must be careful and intelligent. The intention to reopen with flowering, therefore in spring.

