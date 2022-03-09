Stellantis sinks on the Ftse Mib. Here are the reasons for the sell-off

Stellantis black jersey among the blue chips, swooping for the third session in a row. The fears of the market and the latest moves by analysts.

A very heavy start to the week for Stellantis who remains in the grip of the bears and loses ground for the third session in a row.

Stellantis sinks again and slides to the bottom of the Ftse Mib

After closing last Friday’s session with a lunge of more than 7.5%, today the title offers a not very different script.

In closing, Stellantis is at 12.96 euros, with a drop of 6.24% fueled by high trading volumes, given that up to now over 27.5 million shares have transited on the market, about double the average of the last 30 days.

Stellantis pays for market fears of chip shortages

Stellantis shows evident relative weakness compared to the Ftse Mib and today is sliding to the bottom of the basket of blue chips.

To put the title in check is the fear that the persistence of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could cause a new lack of chips.

There are some key commodities for semiconductor manufacturing in Russia, and a longer-than-expected war could have serious repercussions on chip supplies.

Stellantis: Equita SIM adjusts the estimates after accounts and plan

The sentiment on Stellantis is further weighed down by an Equita SIM report, which gives negative indications for the title.

After the results of the second half of 2021, clearly higher than expected, and the presentation of last week’s business plan, defined by analysts as ambitious, but obscured by the geopolitical context, the Equita SIM analysts have decided to adjust the estimates on Stellantis.

In detail, more cautious assumptions about Europe have been adopted for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, assuming that there is no further escalation.

Experts estimate that global manufacturing market volumes in 2022 are stable year-over-year, compared to the previous estimate of a 5% year-over-year increase.

This cut is mainly attributed to the European market, while for the rest of the world, analysts assume only lower growth.

Stellantis: limited exposure to Russia

As for Stellantis, although direct exposure to Russia is limited, experts estimate that in 2022 the Enlarged Europe division will record a decline in turnover of 7% and 40% of adjusted EBIT.

As a consequence, Equita SIM analysts are positioned under the consensus which they believe is largely made up of estimates not yet updated after the recent geopolitical evolution.

Stellantis: target price falls, but the buy remains

The Milan-based SIM says its estimates include additional supply chain stress, RM and energy inflation, and lower GDP growth primarily in Europe.

Stellantis’ target price based on the sum of the parts is cut by 9% to 20 euros per share.

Although cyclical, according to analysts Stellantis has significant synergies, 5 billion euros by 2024, highly visible under the leadership of CEO Tavares, who already has a track record of success with the integration of Opel.

Synergies are the distinguishing feature of the equity story compared to all other auto manufacturers.

Stellantis also presents a strategy focused on electricity, avoiding the risk of CO2 penalties.

Although aware that short-term estimates / multiples take a back seat due to the geopolitical context, according to analysts Stellantis is trading at cheaper multiples than the average of European ex-Renault competitors, which is why the “buy” recommendation on the stock remains unchanged. .