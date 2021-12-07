Stellantis Software Day: 3 technological platforms and strategic partnerships

After sharing his electrification strategy, Stellantis announced that software for the use of new generation technological platforms. A very substantial plan to transform the way customers interact with connected vehicles. According to the automotive group, this strategy should make it possible to generate around 20 billion euros in incremental revenues by 2030. Digital services are increasingly important today and all car manufacturers are investing in this field. Over time, these services will also open up new earning opportunities.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

The future vehicles of the Stellantis Group will have a “open software platform that integrates seamlessly with customers’ digital lives“. There will therefore be an expansion of innovative features and services, via OTA updates. Over time, therefore, the vehicles will always stay up to date with the latest software innovations. Stellantis then entered into specific strategic partnerships with Foxconn and Waymo. As regards the first, in addition to the creation of the Mobile Drive joint venture, the Group has signed a new non-binding memorandum of understanding with Foxconn to arrive at designing a family of microcontrollers specially made to support Stellantis and third party customers.





Collaboration is aimed at develop four families of chips that will cover more than 80% of the company’s microcontroller needs, helping to greatly simplify the supply chain. Given the problems arising from the current chip crisis, this is a very interesting novelty. Adoption in vehicles of these products is expected to take place by 2024. Stellantis has then expanded his collaboration with Waymo. The new focus concerns local delivery services. Stellantis also continues its dedicated projects with Waymo. Because Waymo Driver-equipped Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids provide thousands of fully autonomous rides in Phoenix, Arizona (USA), Stellantis and Waymo have now expanded their partnership to local delivery services. Building on Stellantis’ leadership in light commercial vehicles and investments in electrification, the partners are collaborating on working groups focused on business development. Engineering teams will get their hands on Stellantis prototypes in 2022.

THREE NEW TECHNOLOGICAL PLATFORMS

Stellantis said it will grow its software and connected services business through five key pillars over the next few years. Services and subscriptions

On-Demand functionality

Data service and services dedicated to fleets

Pricing and resale value policy

Customer conquest, customer loyalty and cross-selling Today, the Group can already count on 12 million “monetizable” connected cars. By 2026, growth of up to 26 million vehicles and approximately € 4 billion in revenues is expected. And by 2030, the goal is to have 34 million vehicles on the roads globally, equal to 20 billion in annual revenues. Stellantis explains that the term “monetizable” refers to the vehicle in its first 5 years of life. Leveraging its data collection capabilities, Stellantis will launch a usage-based insurance program in 2022, offered through its captive finance divisions in Europe and North America, with plans to expand globally. The future connected vehicles of the Stellantis Group will be able to rely on on three new technology platforms which will be used in conjunction with the new platforms for electric cars already announced in the past. Arrival is expected for 2024. The heart of the transformation into customer-centric services is the new electrical / electronic (E / E) and software architecture, STLA Brain. Stellantis explains that STLA Brain is a service-oriented facility fully integrated with the cloud, connecting the electronic control units inside the vehicle with the car’s high-performance central computer (HPC) via high-speed data. It has 30 modules and supports OTA updates. Breaks today’s link between generations of hardware and software, allowing software developers to quickly create and update features and services without waiting for new hardware to be launched. These OTA upgrades drastically reduce costs for customers and Stellantis, simplify maintenance for the user and maintain vehicle residual values. The second platform is STLA SmartCockpit which was created to “create a third customizable space”. As people spend part of their lives in the car, through the joint venture with Foxconn, Stellantis aims to offer AI-based applications such as navigation, voice assistant, e-commerce solutions and payment services. Finally, we have STLA AutoDrive, a platform that will allow vehicles to offer level 2, level 2+ and level 3 autonomous driving capabilities. A platform that will be constantly improved over time through OTA updates. Perhaps the most interesting thing is that this platform is the fruit of a collaboration with BMW.

MORE CUSTOMIZATION